Shoe Zone slips into loss after shutting over 30 shops in a year

Shares in the retailer plunged by a fifth on Wednesday after the update to investors.

The company, which sells a range of branded and own-label footwear, said it made a pre-tax loss of £2.3m in the six months to March 29, compared with a profit of £2.6m a year ago. Revenues dipped by 6.5 per cent to £71.5m over the period, partly due to the retailer trading out of fewer stores than it was a year ago, while digital sales rose by 6.4 per cent.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Shoe Zone has swung from a profit to loss, the dividend has been scrapped, and the outlook remains gloomy amid low consumer confidence.

Shoe Zone has slipped into a loss after shutting over 30 shops in the year. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

“Investors are voting with their feet by kicking the shares out of their portfolio.”

Shoe Zone has 278 shops across the UK, which is 31 fewer than a year ago.

It closed 21 shops in the first half of the financial year alone – while opening two new stores, and expanding two existing ones.

The company said it is planning to spend about £6m this year on renovating shops that it wants to convert to a newer format – with the aim of running 260 shops in total.

The chain reported sings of improved conditions in more recent months, with shipping costs coming down and the value of the pound strengthening against the US dollar.