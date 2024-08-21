Shoppers are putting paid to the rise of self-service tills: Greg Wright

For years, the demise of checkouts manned by people seemed inevitable. They were being cast into oblivion, alongside the typing pool and Betamax video tapes, due to advances in technology which were supposed to make all our lives easier. But the tide may be turning. Supermarket chain Booths ditched almost all its self-service tills last year after many customers said they much preferred being served by a human. Now Morrisons boss Rami Baitiéh has admitted the supermarket “went a bit too far” with the roll-out of self-checkouts.

Booths was believed to be the first UK supermarket to move away from using self-service tills in almost all its stores. Booths managing director Nigel Murray told BBC Radio Lancashire that the self-scan machines can be slow, unreliable and impersonal.

He added: “We like to talk to people and we're really proud that we're moving largely to a place where our customers are served by people, by human beings, so rather than artificial intelligence, we're going for actual intelligence."

Morrisons boss Rami Baitiéh admitted the supermarket “went a bit too far” with self-checkouts as it looks to pull back on the technology. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

Booths said it believed staff serving customers delivered a better customer experience, adding: “We have based this not only on what we feel is the right thing to do but also having received feedback from our customers.”

Millions of consumers will applaud these sentiments. They will also have welcomed the announcement that Morrisons has concluded that around 20 of its stores need to “pull back” on the number of self-checkouts. Mr Baitiéh told The Telegraph that the business is “reviewing the balance between self-checkouts and manned tills” and is looking to remove some from its stores after installing too many.

Mr Baitiéh said the retailer’s supermarket in Brough in Yorkshire had recently removed some of its self-checkouts and added four manned tills instead, which saw “colleagues and customers very satisfied with the change”. He acknowledged that some shoppers simply dislike self-checkouts. Many consumers will never regard them as a substitute for doing shopping with a human face.

The announcement that Morrisons is re-assessing its number of self-checkouts attracted more than 130 comments on The Yorkshire Post’s Facebook page, which shows an apparently mundane subject can still spark passionate debate. Most of the respondents were fans of staffed checkouts, mainly because you can talk to a staff member immediately if something goes wrong. They resented the fact that self-service checkouts were being used as a way of cutting costs and staff numbers. From the retailer’s perspective, it’s harder to steal from a shop where a staff member checks to ensure every customer has paid. Customers might be tempted to leave without paying when faulty machines fail to scan products.

Angry customers will stop manned checkouts being consigned to history. If they’re driven to distraction by misfiring self-service tills, they will simply shop elsewhere. We’re witnessing a heartening demonstration of the power of British consumers, who refuse to be cowed by technology.