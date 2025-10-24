'Shoppers seem to be cautiously spending more': UK retailers deliver growth

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail sector was also buoyed by strong demand for gold at online jewellers. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales is estimated to have risen by 0.5 per cent in September. It said this followed a 0.6 per cent increase, which had been revised higher by the ONS.

The latest reading was a surprise increase after analysts predicted a decline of 0.2 per cent for the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures are a positive signal in the face of concerns over a potential cooling in the UK economy. It highlighted that retail sales volumes improved to their highest total level since July 2022, strengthened by online retailers. Non-store retail volumes, which predominantly covers online firms, rose by 1.5 per cent for the month to strike the highest level since February 2022.

Library image of shoppers on Oxford Street, London. Sales at UK retailers increased for the fourth consecutive month as the release of the iPhone 17 boosted tech sales, according to official figures. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

It said that online jewellers helped contribute to the increase, as brands reported a “strong demand for gold” amid a continued rise in gold prices in recent months.

Elsewhere, computer and telecommunications retailers saw stronger growth in September. This category was boosted by product launches, including the new iPhone 17 which went on sale in September. But food stores and department stores reported a drop in volumes over the month.

Kien Tan, senior retail adviser at PwC UK, said “shoppers still seem to be cautiously spending more” despite signs of pressure on consumer sentiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The autumnal weather certainly helped fashion sales, with clothing retailers continuing their run of outperformance and encouraging shoppers to refresh their wardrobes with the newest season trends.