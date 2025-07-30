Shortlist announced for this year’s Sheffield Business Awards

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s prestigious Sheffield Business Awards, which returns to The Octagon Centre, in Sheffield, on October 16.

The black-tie event, organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and headline sponsored by Innovation Network South Yorkshire, promises to be a glittering celebration of the Sheffield business community.

Special guest Chris Cox, a multi-award-winning mind reader, who has played to over one million people headlining shows on Broadway, London’s West End and The Sydney Opera House, will be presenting this year’s awards ceremony, which will see winners announced across 17 different categories.

Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s Sheffield Business Awards sees the return of many much-loved categories. Four have also been refreshed to better reflect the evolving business landscape and to further celebrate innovation, inclusivity, and the region’s growing entrepreneurial spirit.

Sheffield Business Awards 2025

These awards include the SME Organisation of the Year, Large Organisation of the Year, The Rising Star Award, and Start-Up Organisation of the Year – which saw its entry criteria updated to allow pre-planning startups, or businesses still in their first two years of trading, to enter.

This year, SCCI received over 165 applications across the categories, with three applicants shortlisted per award.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of SCCI, said: “More than just a fantastic night out, the Sheffield Business Awards are set to be a celebration of the many exceptional achievements in our city and region.

“We’ve seen an increase in applications compared to last year proving that the Sheffield Business Awards really do keep getting bigger and better!

“We’re excited to return to The Octagon to celebrate the stories from a range of businesses, organisations, teams and individuals from Sheffield and the surrounding region. We can’t wait!”

Following a rigorous, independent judging process – which comprised of over 50 judges including industry experts and business leaders across the city – the 2025 shortlist shines a light on the incredible work being done across the city by organisations of all sizes and sectors.

Yasmin Knight, Director of Regional Engagement and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, part of Innovation Network South Yorkshire, and Sheffield Business Award Judge, said: “To show our support for the exceptional local business community, we at the Innovation Network South Yorkshire are delighted to sponsor this year's Sheffield Business Awards and celebrate the city's extraordinary innovators.

“The remarkable quality of entries for the Collaboration Excellence Award serves as a powerful testament to how deeply collaboration is valued across Sheffield.

“It’s so exciting to see this level of teamwork with businesses truly dedicated to our city's future. It honestly feels like we're all building something special together!”

The shortlist is as follows:

The Inspirational Leader of the Year

Dan Archer, Visiting Angels UK.

Jerry Cheung, Cultural Inclusive C.I.C. and New Era Development.

Tim Renshaw, Archer Project Enterprises.

The Rising Star Award (sponsored by The Sheffield College)

Armando Leal Puente, Eutechtics Limited.

Isabella Parish, Icasia Studios.

Samuel Thompson, Zawadi Café.

The Spirit of Sheffield Award (sponsored by Utilita Arena Sheffield and Sheffield City Hall)

Jill White, Andy Hanselman Consulting.

Play Padel Sheffield.

Sheffield Forum.

The Environmental Impact Award (sponsored by E.ON)

Elshaw House, Henry Boot.

Highland Carbon Ltd.

Loadhog.

The Community Impact Award (sponsored by Westfield Health)

A Mind Apart Theatre Company Limited.

Big Purple Bus – Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The Elmfield Refurbishment Project – Robertson Construction Yorkshire East Midlands Limited.

The Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health and Wellbeing Award

STEPS Rehabilitation.

Visiting Angels UK.

YWCA Yorkshire.

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Cultural Inclusive C.I.C.

SADACCA Limited.

Zawadi Café.

The Outstanding Contribution to Workforce Development Award (sponsored by Opportunity Sheffield)

Dalton Roofing Ltd.

Loadhog.

Pricecheck.

Start-Up Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Business Sheffield)

BlackfinBio Ltd.

DigitalCNC Ltd.

Gameshow All-Stars Ltd.

The Brand Campaign of the Year Award

See it. Treat it. Appeal – Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Sheffield Inspires – Marketing Sheffield, Sheffield City Council.

The Immersive Exhibition – Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The International Trade Champion

Abbey Forged Products Ltd.

Chesterfield Special Cylinders.

JRI Orthopaedics Ltd.

SME Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Taylor Emmet Solicitors)

Phlux Technology Limited.

River Stewardship Company.

The Curve Consulting Services Ltd.

Large Organisation of the Year (sponsored by Ogilvie Fleet)

Henry Boot.

Pricecheck.

Special Melted Products.

The Leading through Innovation Award (sponsored by Wake Smith Solicitors)

Phlux Technology Limited.

The Floow Limited.

The Green Estate CIC.

The Collaboration Excellence Award (sponsored by Clear Insurance Management)

HYDESS – Hydrogen Decarbonisation of Sheffield Steel.

Sheffield Stewardship Partnership.

The Sheffield College and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Vincent Traynor, Associate Professor of Change Leadership at Sheffield Hallam University, part of Innovation Network South Yorkshire, and Sheffield Business Award Judge, said: “It's truly inspiring to see the calibre of businesses shortlisted for this year's Sheffield Business Awards. The incredibly strong competition speaks volumes about the innovation and dynamism thriving in our city.

“I was particularly impressed by the entries in the SME Award category. Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of our economy, driving local growth, creating jobs, and boosting community spirit.

“The passion and resilience demonstrated by these businesses is wonderful, and each one is evidence of Sheffield's entrepreneurial spirit. Congratulations to all the deserving finalists!”

The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award also returns this year, as Alexis Krachai continues his term as President. As before, this award acknowledges an individual, project, or organisation that holds a special place in the heart of the President and has made a significant impact in Sheffield.

That’s not all, as Sheffield Chamber will also unveil its brand-new People’s Choice Award for the 2025 awards ceremony. This new award, which will not be open to online applications, will be voted for on the night.

The award, chosen by the people, for the people, will recognise the finalist who has resonated with the Sheffield business community – someone whose story, achievements, or impact has left a lasting impression.

Alongside headline sponsor Innovation Network South Yorkshire, other sponsors include Counter Context & Altitude PR, Utilita Arena Sheffield & Sheffield City Hall, Westfield Health, Wake Smith Solicitors, The Sheffield College, Business Sheffield, Taylor Emmet, Opportunity Sheffield, Clear Insurance Management, E.ON and Ogilvie Fleet.