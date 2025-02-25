Show + Tell relocates to central Leeds
This strategic move reflects the agency's ambitious growth plans and commitment to enhancing its services and presence in the vibrant Leeds business community.
The new office provides an inspiring and collaborative workspace designed to foster creativity and innovation. Wellington Place, known for its dynamic environment and excellent connectivity, aligns perfectly with Show + Tell’s vision for the future as the agency expands its operations and builds upon its success.
"Relocating the business to Leeds is a significant milestone for us," said Charlie Hartley, Managing Director of Show + Tell. "Because our clients are predominately B2B brands in commercial property, tech, professional service & finance sectors... it made sense for our base to be in the corporate district and Wellington Place sits at the heart of that."
With the office combining workspace, co-working and meeting space, Show + Tell already has a pipeline of plans for hosting exclusive events, networking and engagement within the community.
The relocation underlines Show + Tell’s ongoing investment in its team, clients, and the latest technology with having delivered a number of AI projects. The agency is set to leverage its new location to attract top talent, strengthen client partnerships, and support its growing portfolio of work.