Show + Tell relocates to central Leeds

Show + Tell , a leading branding and digital agency, is leaving its Harrogate home of 15 years and moving its 17 staff to Wellington Place in Leeds.

This strategic move reflects the agency's ambitious growth plans and commitment to enhancing its services and presence in the vibrant Leeds business community.

The new office provides an inspiring and collaborative workspace designed to foster creativity and innovation. Wellington Place, known for its dynamic environment and excellent connectivity, aligns perfectly with Show + Tell’s vision for the future as the agency expands its operations and builds upon its success.

"Relocating the business to Leeds is a significant milestone for us," said Charlie Hartley, Managing Director of Show + Tell. "Because our clients are predominately B2B brands in commercial property, tech, professional service & finance sectors... it made sense for our base to be in the corporate district and Wellington Place sits at the heart of that."

6 Wellington Place, Leeds

With the office combining workspace, co-working and meeting space, Show + Tell already has a pipeline of plans for hosting exclusive events, networking and engagement within the community.