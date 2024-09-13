There are certainly worse jobs out there 🥣

The Sidemen are recruiting their first-ever Chief Cereal Officer

The role involves taste testing new flavours, secret product trials and social media appearances

The Chief Cereal Officer will be paid £1,000 for one hour of work

Applicants must explain why they're the "BEST" fit and include a token from the cereal box

The job announcement gained nearly 1 million views within 48 hours

The deadline to apply is 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 November

This week, YouTube megastars the Sideman announced they are recruiting their very first Chief Cereal Officer - and you can apply!

The group of seven British YouTubers, which includes KSI, launched their BEST brand of cereal in March, and you may have spotted it on the shelves of Tesco, Morrisons, The Food Warehouse, and Iceland stores across the UK.

The Sidemen formed in 2013, and produce content that ranges from gaming and challenges to vlogs and lifestyle content. The group is massively popular, and has over 35 million subscribers across its various YouTube channels.

The Chief Cereal Officer will lead taste testing for new BEST flavours, take part in secret product trials, help launch new items, and appear in Sidemen's social media videos.

And they’ll be paid “a grand an hour...”

“We’re looking for things like taste expertise, cereal wisdom and remarkable flavour creativity,” the Sidemen say on the BEST Cereal website. “All you have to do is write to us, in any way you see fit, with the reason you believe you’re ‘the one’ and should win. We call this your cereal verification (CV).”

(Photos: Getty Images/reddit/Pexels) | Getty Images/reddit/Pexels

As expected, the announcement of the job opening received much attention online, racking up nearly a million views in less than 48 hours.

Thousands of inquiries have already poured in, with many asking for tips on how to secure the role. Even more applicants are expected.

But really, it’s far from your usual “job” role, as the Sidemen explain: “This is a job you can apply for but will ultimately win, chosen by The Sidemen. In pompous legal speak it’s called a ‘game of skill’.

“On your first (and only) day, you’ll work with The Sidemen for one hour as our Chief Cereal Officer, imparting untold levels of cereal advice to our team.

“I’m sure you can see now what’s going on with the salary. You’ll be paid £1,000 for one hour’s not-so-hard work.”

To apply/enter, candidates must write to the team explaining why they’re the "BEST" fit for the role and send in their application with a Collector’s Token from the back of a box of BEST Cereal.

Applications should be sent to: PO Box, SIDEMEN PROJECT 1 LIMITED, 86-90 Paul Street London, EC2A 4NE, UK.

The deadline for entries is 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 November. Full terms and conditions can be found on the BEST website.