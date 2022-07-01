Siemens expands its rail village in Goole with new £7m component facility, creating 30 new jobs

The component facility, opening in 2023, will be built by local firm GMI Construction, which has built the rest of the Siemens rail village.

Teams at the new facility will maintain traction drives and motors for Siemens Mobility UK train fleets, work that is currently being done in Leeds.

They will also maintain HVAC air conditioning units with maintenance of further components for trains expected to be confirmed in the future.

Business Minister Lee Rowley, left, and Sambit Banerjee, managing director of rolling stock and customer services for Siemens Mobility, outside the new component facility being built at Siemens Mobility’s Goole rail village.

Business Minister Lee Rowley signed a steel of the building to mark the occasion.

He said: “The Government is working to unlock private investment to forge new opportunities for industry across the UK, and it’s fantastic to see Siemens Mobility’s commitment to Goole form a part of that.

“This Rail Village will keep East Yorkshire at the cutting edge of the rail industry, creating jobs and driving growth for businesses in the supply chain.

“Its use of British-made steel and commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers by working with schools means this project embodies the very best of British manufacturing.”

As well as creating up to 30 jobs, the infrastructure will help keep over 450 trains from Scotland to Southampton running, helping millions of passengers move around the UK.

The £200m investment from Siemens Mobility in the rail village at Goole will see 700 new jobs created with a further 250 roles during the construction phase and an additional 1,700 indirect supply chain opportunities.

After signing the steel, Mr Rowley toured the rail village which includes sites for manufacturing, service businesses, a supplier park, and the newly opened innovation hub, RaisE, and viewed the mock ups of the new Piccadilly line London Underground trains, the first which will be built in Goole.

The minister also met Siemens Mobility apprentices and representatives of Primary Engineer, which partners with Siemens Mobility to raise awareness of career opportunities in engineering and STEM, working with 13 local schools.

Sambit Banerjee, managing director for rolling stock at Siemens Mobility, said: “It is great to be able to show the minister our rail village and discuss with him the positive and lasting impact Siemens Mobility want to have in Goole.

“The rail village is a prime example of how investment in rail can support jobs and growth and help level up the UK.

“The rail village will establish Goole as a centre of expertise for the whole industry and I’m sure that the next generation of decarbonisation and digital technologies will be developed here.”

Lee Powell, CEO of GMI Construction, said: “We are committed to bringing added value to the projects we deliver, which includes utilising the talent and capabilities of local supply chain businesses.