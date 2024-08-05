SIG: Sheffield building supplier cuts jobs by 250 and closes seven branches amid ‘challenging’ conditions
The move came as the company also closed seven branches during the period – with another three in progress – in a bid to reduce its overheads. These closures took place in the UK, France, and Germany.
In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said: “During H1 2024 we took further restructuring actions, in addition to those started in H2 2023, to reduce our permanent cost base to mitigate the impact of lower volumes on profitability.
“These actions have included reducing the number of roles in the business by approximately 250 year-over-year, with the focus on reducing Group and operating company central overheads.
“Outside formal restructuring initiatives, we have also reduced headcount, including in branches, through the non-replacement of leavers.”
The firm added that some of the non-replacement staff losses may be temporary reductions, depending when and to what extent volumes return, but that others will be permanent.
SIG added that it has closed branches which were “consistently underperforming”, or were in locations which it could either service more effectively from another branch or which had seen “shifts in local market growth dynamics”.
The company said that its restructuring actions during the period and in the second half of 2023 were expected to generate £15m in annualised cost savings, with the majority of these benefiting 2024.
The announcement comes as the company posted an underlying pre-tax loss of £6.6m for the six months ending June 30, down from a profit of £15m for the same period last year.
Revenue also fell from £1.42bn in the first half of 2023 to £1.31bn for the first half of 2024.
Net debt increased slightly for the firm from £468.8m to £476.6m.
Gavin Slark, chief executive officer of SIG, said: "Our results in the first half reflect the prolonged challenging market conditions we are currently facing across most of our European businesses. In light of these conditions, we took further actions to reduce our permanent cost base in the half, which will benefit us in the future.
“During the period, we also made further progress on our strategic initiatives to improve our underlying operations and to position us to capture additional growth when markets improve.
“This has included the launch of a new omnichannel and e-commerce platform for our business in Germany, with France to follow, both of which will enhance future profitability as well as customer experience and convenience.”
