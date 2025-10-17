Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Evans said the SSB law saga showed there was a lack of clear leadership at the SRA and he supported calls for “wholesale change” to prevent future consumer harm.

“The SRA must get back to basics and ensure its operations are joined up and focused on protecting consumers,’’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, the Legal Services Board (LSB) started enforcement action against the SRA in connection with its handling of the SSB law affair following an independent review.

“The independent review reveals that the SRA received more than 100 reports about patterns of conduct in SSB’s handling of claims and it once again shows the SRA as lacking grip on managing key risks and responding adequately to protect consumers,” said Law Society of England and Wales president Mark Evans. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Sheffield-based SSB acted for thousands of clients in civil litigation claims. When it entered administration in January 2024, its debts exceeded £200m. These had mostly arisen from litigation funding loans which SSB took out to fund high-volume claims, often relating to alleged defects in the installation of cavity wall insulation. Many of SSB’s former clients were later pursued for substantial legal costs, despite the “no-win no-fee” assurances they had been given.

The LSB said: “SSB’s poor conduct in handling their cases led to severe financial and personal hardships, and many are still dealing with the uncertainty and consequences of the firm’s failings.”

Catherine Brown, interim chair of the Legal Services Board, said: “The former clients of SSB have suffered profound emotional and financial harm. There were several early warning signs about the firm, but this review reveals that the SRA failed to act on these. In the Board’s view, these shortcomings allowed SSB to cause further harm to its clients and weakened trust and confidence in the regulation of legal services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The action we are initiating reflects the scale of the human impact and the importance of holding regulators to account."

Responding to the announcement, Mr Evans, who is Law Society of England and Wales president, said “The independent review reveals that the SRA received more than 100 reports about patterns of conduct in SSB’s handling of claims and it once again shows the SRA as lacking grip on managing key risks and responding adequately to protect consumers.

“The report lays bare a lack of leadership and oversight of regulatory procedures and processes at the SRA. This is despite knowing the risks posed by bulk cavity wall insulation cases, the previous failure of Pure Legal from which the SRA transferred clients to SSB, and multiple reports from MPs, other lawyers, industry and the victims themselves. A key concern must be the treatment of vulnerable victims by the SRA.”

Mr Evans said the SRA will imminently have new leadership and “that change comes at a crucial time for the organisation”, which has been severely dented by the outcome of the reviews into the now closed law firm Axiom Ince and SSB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "In the space of 12 months both independent reviews separately concluded that the SRA failed to act adequately, effectively and efficiently and failed to take all the steps it should and could have taken. This cannot just be about improving systems and processes but requires culture change and focused leadership.”

Mr Evans added: “The sanctions by the LSB are a necessary step but strong and continuing oversight of the SRA is needed to ensure it acts on the report’s recommendations swiftly and comprehensively.”

“The SRA must get back to basics and ensure its operations are joined up and focused on protecting consumers. The profession and consumers have been badly let down by the actions of SSB and the failings of the SRA.”

In a briefing session with journalists, Richard Orpin, interim chief executive of the Legal Services Board, said the LSB decided to start the statutory process to set performance targets, and issue a public censure against the SRA, after studying an independent review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “During the process of conducting the review, my colleagues and I engaged directly with the SSB victims’ group. We heard first-hand the significant human impact that these events have had on those affected.

"I want to acknowledge here the significant harm that has been caused to the victims of this tragedy, and reiterate our heartfelt sympathy for what they have been through.

“While we can’t change what has happened in the past, our intention is that the report and our action to hold the SRA to account for its regulatory failings will go some way to assure the public and the sector that lessons will be learnt and improvements will be delivered.”

The SRA has apologised and accepted all the recommendations of the independent review into failures in its handling of SSB Law Group Ltd (SSB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the SRA, Anna Bradley, said: ‘We are sorry that we did not act more quickly in relation to SSB, and that issues in our handling contributed to the harm and distress suffered by the many vulnerable consumers affected."

She said the SRA was committed to doing all it can to learn from this event and to implement its recommendations.

“The case showed that we need to continue changing the way we spot and assess risk and use data so that we can proactively identify new and emerging risks and threats and act on them before consumers suffer.

“We were keen to get on with addressing these issues ahead of the publication of this review, so we have already made significant changes to the way we work since 2024. We will now build on this, addressing any additional areas for improvement outlined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SRA, said that since this case, it has focused on protecting the public and on working together with the SSB Victims Group, Citizens Advice, the insurance industry and others to explore all possible options for redress for affected consumers.

It said the three main routes for consumers seeking redress are by making a claim for solicitor negligence through SSB’s insurance, a claim for poor service from their solicitor through the Legal Ombudsman or a claim relating to insurance through the Financial Ombudsman scheme.

Another option for consumers is to contact the cavity wall insulation company or insurance firm pursuing them for legal costs, the SRA added.

"Some are flexible in their approach, including arrangements which could result in dropping their claim to recoup costs,” the SRA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad