The company’s ongoing projects include overseeing the transformation of the former Orgreave colliery site into Yorkshire’s largest-ever brownfield development comprising of a village called Waverley and an associated Advanced Manufacturing Park home to blue-chip businesses such as McLaren, Rolls-Royce and Boeing.

The firm has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2015.

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive at Harworth, said: "Entering the FTSE 250 is a significant milestone for Harworth, it's a testament to the dedication of our people and their ability to consistently deliver against our strategic objectives.