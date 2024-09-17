'Significant milestone' for Rotherham-based Harworth Group as it is admitted to FTSE 250
The company’s ongoing projects include overseeing the transformation of the former Orgreave colliery site into Yorkshire’s largest-ever brownfield development comprising of a village called Waverley and an associated Advanced Manufacturing Park home to blue-chip businesses such as McLaren, Rolls-Royce and Boeing.
The firm has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2015.
Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive at Harworth, said: "Entering the FTSE 250 is a significant milestone for Harworth, it's a testament to the dedication of our people and their ability to consistently deliver against our strategic objectives.
"This achievement highlights our commitment to sustainable growth and the continued support of our shareholders."
