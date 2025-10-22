Simple mindset shift can transform business perspectives on sustainability: Jen Workman

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That shift in mindset could change how Yorkshire firms see their role in the ESG agenda, making it a lot more achievable.

Autumn is often a season for reflection. Nature reminds us of cycles of change and renewal, and it is a useful moment for businesses to pause and take stock of their own contributions to the environment.

As someone who is Carbon Literacy accredited, I know how important it is to connect the bigger climate picture with the everyday decisions that businesses make.

Jen Workman shares her expert insight

Too often, sustainability is limited to ‘green initiatives’, emissions reduction or climate resilience. These are important but can also feel distant or overwhelming, especially for small businesses.

The risk is that leaders tune out, leaving sustainability to the corporates with bigger budgets and specialist departments. I see this first-hand when speaking to smaller firms who assume ESG isn’t for them.

Yet when broken down into the work they’re already doing, most are surprised to discover they’re making more of a difference than they thought.

Take staff wellbeing. Flexible working arrangements, fair pay, or developing your team’s skills, all contribute to a healthier and more sustainable workforce.

I’ve worked with businesses that introduced wellbeing policies or flexible patterns during the pandemic out of necessity. Years later, those same decisions are paying off and the impact is evident in their workforces.

Community engagement is another area where small actions matter.

Whether it’s sponsoring a local event or giving employees time to volunteer, businesses that invest in their communities often see reputational returns and increased brand trust.

Even something as straightforward as reducing unnecessary travel or reviewing digital practices that impact the environment can cut costs as well as emissions. These aren’t glamorous changes, but they are practical, measurable and, in many cases, easy first steps to take.

None of this means that big targets should be ignored.

Energy efficiency, carbon reduction and climate adaptation will continue to be a priority on the agenda. But the reality is that every business can contribute.

Small, consistent improvements create a foundation for the larger shifts.

When I work with organisations, I often ask leaders to pause and list the small wins they’ve already achieved. It’s usually a longer list than expected! It reframes the challenge from daunting to doable.

This autumn, it is worth remembering that sustainability is as much about everyday choices as it is about carbon targets.

If we as Yorkshire businesses continue to take those steps, sustainability becomes less of a burden and more of an opportunity to build stronger and smarter organisations. And perhaps, by reframing progress in this way, we can move into winter with a renewed sense of possibility, seeing ESG as something within reach every single day.