Simple VAT rule change by Keir Starmer could aid nation's tradesmen and micro businesses: Bird Lovegod

Time will tell. But here’s what I would do if I were in his Number 10 carpet slippers.

Firstly, I’d change the law on VAT so that it wasn’t payable on the money below the VAT registration threshold, currently £90,000.

So if a business did £100,000 turnover, they would pay VAT on £10,000, rather than all £100,000.

This would enable micro businesses and tradesmen to scale without having the threshold as a huge disincentive. As it stands it provides a very real barrier to growth.

It would be a far fairer, and far less inhibitive system if only the amount above the threshold were taxed, it would give sole traders and tradesmen the ability to grow their business in a steady, controlled, manageable way if they chose to and would also enable them to be more competitive on price, and indeed be able to reduce prices for the benefit of all.

As it stands, VAT registration stunts small business growth and incentivises not growing above the threshold. It also makes cash deals and VAT fraud rife.

Secondly, I’d do what was necessary to get free movement of goods between the EU and Britain restored.

The current situation is obviously dysfunctional, pointlessly frictionfull, and benefits no one. Especially small business importers and exporters. That really needs to change.

Thirdly. I would pay some parts of some benefits in vouchers, specifically vouchers for charity shops. So the recipients of those vouchers could buy clothes and household goods at those charity shops.

As part of this initiative I’d encourage those charity shops to also sell food, non perishable items especially. Worth a trial for sure, to see how it progressed. Perhaps charity shops could become replacements for foodbanks and have an even more socially beneficial impact. As well as becoming food retailers themselves.

I’d require graffiti to be removed within seven days from commercial premises or the council is required to do it and charge the landlord for the removal. They wouldn’t take long to realise the best way to prevent graffiti is with murals, or even better, living walls of plants. This beautifies the area and increases footfall which increases the value of the properties. Basically, if you have a commercial property you’re not allowed to let it become an eyesore.

I’d create offshore wind farms that also act as nature reserves. You cannot trawl or drag net around a wind farm. But maybe line fishing from boats would be permitted, so it creates an environment people can also enjoy, and that small scale commercial fisherman can benefit from.

I’d make it unlawful to sell off vital industries and services to foreign companies. It’s a matter of national security, common sense and public interest.

I’d introduce a deposit scheme on all plastic bottles, like we used to have on glass bottles back in the day. Every plastic bottle would have a 10p charge applied to it, which would be refunded when the bottle was returned to a recycling point. Giving plastic bottles a value would inevitably reduce the disposable throw away attitude and perception of them. Currently they are worthless, a simple law change would transform that. And I’d pass a law that the plastic recycling had to be done in the UK.