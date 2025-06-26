Simpson Millar appoints Esther Ralston as Head of Business Development

Leading national consumer law firm Simpson Millar has appointed Esther Ralston as its new Head of Business Development, as it continues to strengthen its growth strategy and expand its national presence.

With more than 15 years’ experience in senior business development and marketing roles within the professional services sector, Esther has a strong track record of helping organisations grow through trusted relationships, fresh commercial thinking, and practical support for teams on the ground.

Her approach includes working with existing clients in new ways, exploring untapped markets, and improving how internal teams collaborate and communicate. Her expertise span client engagement, marketing strategy, team development, and leading business change across complex, fast-moving environments.

Based in Leeds but operating nationally in her new role at Simpson Millar, she will now lead on developing new commercial opportunities and forming long-term partnerships with external organisations — including charities, hospitals and other key introducers. She will play a key role in supporting the firm’s national expansion and strengthening its client-focused offering.

Simpson Millar is known for providing straightforward, accessible legal advice to individuals and families across England and Wales. The firm supports clients with a wide range of services, including personal injury, clinical negligence, education law, Court of Protection matters and public law. Its mission is to make legal services less complex and more inclusive, particularly for those navigating life-changing events.

Commenting on her new role, Esther Ralston said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Simpson Millar at such a pivotal moment. In a sector that has evolved significantly in recent years, the firm has set out a clear vision for the future and a strong sense of purpose which really align with my own values.

“I’m excited to help build new partnerships and support our teams in reaching more people who need expert legal advice.”

Dane Stanley, Director of Marketing at Simpson Millar, added: “Esther’s experience and strategic mindset make her a fantastic addition to the team. She has a proven ability to build relationships, inspire people, and find new ways to grow — all of which will be key to delivering on our ambitions. We’re delighted to welcome her on board.”