Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital predicts trading conditions will remain tough
The group reported a pre-tax loss of £330.9 million for 2024, against losses of £13.9 million the previous year as like-for-like revenues slumped 13.6%. It slashed its workforce by 7%, or 541 roles, to 7,166 last year and said it would “continue to focus on our cost base and will take further action to support profitability”. Underlying earnings fell 6.3% to £87.8 million and are expected to be “broadly similar” in 2025, with the firm saying new business should help drive an improved performance in the second half.
S4 said: “We expect clients to remain cautious in the near term, as there are increasing concerns about macro uncertainty and the impact of tariffs.
“Technology clients continue to focus spending on artificial intelligence (AI)-related capital expenditure, rather than operating expenditure, such as marketing.”
The group was particularly impacted by reducing revenue from one significant tech customer, but hopes to offset this as it brings on new business. Executive chairman Sir Martin said: “The macroeconomic environment in 2025 will remain challenging given significant volatility and uncertainty in global economic policy, particularly tariffs.
