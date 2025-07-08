Si’s Property Academy honored with 2025 Global Recognition Award for Transforming Real Estate mentoring

Si’s Property Academy, founded by real estate mentor Simon Frewin, has earned the prestigious 2025 Global Recognition Award for its groundbreaking contribution to mentoring in the real estate industry. The accolade marks an extraordinary achievement for the mentorship initiative, which launched less than a year ago in October 2024 and has since helped hundreds of aspiring property entrepreneurs achieve financial independence.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging panel awarded perfect scores across all mentoring criteria, citing the academy’s “world-class excellence” and “measurable impact” on the careers of its mentees. The award underscores a milestone in educational innovation, as Si’s Property Academy continues to redefine how mentorship in real estate can be delivered with both precision and personal impact.

Revolutionising Real Estate Education

At the heart of the academy’s success lies a comprehensive mentoring framework that bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. Combining strategic theory with hands-on experience, the system walks participants through the entire property investment lifecycle — from market research to portfolio growth and wealth management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Si's Project Underway

“What sets this system apart is its real-world applicability,” said Frewin. “We’re not just teaching; we’re guiding people through the actual process of transforming their financial future.”

Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all models, Si’s Property Academy provides personalised mentorship that adapts to each individual’s goals — whether they're newcomers or seasoned investors aiming to scale. This tailored approach has allowed mentees to overcome barriers and accelerate their path toward generating passive income and building long-term wealth.

Tangible Results, Real Financial Impact

The numbers tell a powerful story. Many graduates of the academy now report monthly incomes exceeding £10,000 from real estate ventures. Participants have gone from novice investors to confident entrepreneurs, developing diversified portfolios that generate consistent revenue streams and support multigenerational financial strategies.

Global Recognition Award Winner 2025

The academy’s alumni have not only achieved financial goals but also become advocates of the program, fuelling demand through word-of-mouth. As a result, the academy is seeing a surge in applicants daily, driven by its strong reputation and proven ability to deliver life-changing results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This system changed my life,” shared one graduate. “I went from barely understanding real estate to closing major deals and creating financial security for my family — all in under a year.”

Setting New Standards in the Field

Si’s Property Academy is now recognised as a trailblazer in the industry, influencing a shift in how mentoring is delivered across the real estate education landscape. Its scalable model maintains a high standard of individualised support while welcoming an ever-growing number of participants.

Si Frewin - Award winning real estate mentor

The community-based approach — where peer collaboration complements expert mentoring — enhances learning outcomes and builds a support network for continued growth. This dynamic structure enables the academy to expand sustainably while preserving the quality and personal attention that have become its hallmark.

“Mentoring at this level doesn’t just educate,” said a spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards. “It transforms lives and reshapes industries. Si’s Property Academy is doing exactly that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Legacy of Empowerment

More than just a learning program, Si’s Property Academy is fast becoming a movement — one that makes real estate investing accessible to people from all walks of life. The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, ensuring that anyone with the ambition to succeed can access expert guidance and real-world tools for financial freedom.

This latest award highlights not only Simon Frewin’s visionary leadership but also the enduring power of mentoring to change lives. As the academy continues to grow, its impact reverberates throughout the real estate sector, inspiring both aspiring investors and educational innovators alike.

“Our mission is simple,” said Frewin. “We want to put financial freedom within reach for as many people as possible — and we’re just getting started.”

If you would like to get started in property and fly today. Contact our team and set up a free discovery call via the link below:

https://crm.simonfrewin.com/kickstart

Follow Si on Instagram: @thesifrewin