Sheffield-based Sitehop is aiming to build protection measures against cyber attacks powered by quantum computers – a type of computer currently in development which will have the ability to vastly outperform current machines.

The firm’s latest announcement means it has raised a total of £13.5m in investment, with the most recent round led by North of England deeptech investor, Northern Gritstone.

Duncan Johnson, CEO of Northern Gritstone, said: “Our focus is always on ‘profit with purpose’, helping to support visionary companies with strong intellectual property to grow out of the North of England.

SitehHop co-founder and CEO, Melissa Chambers, with co-founder and CTO, Ben Harper at the firm's Sheffield site. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

“Sitehop is an example of the incredible deep tech innovation coming out of Sheffield’s innovation cluster, providing game-changing technology to support businesses in future-proofing their cybersecurity protection.”

Sitehop was founded in Sheffield by CEO Melissa Chambers, a serial entrepreneur in the telecom industry, and CTO Ben Harper.

The firm is aiming to solve the problem of computers being slowed down when performing data encryption – the process of scrambling data so it cannot be read by outside parties, such as those aiming to steal information.

To do this, it is developing a system which encrypts data in computer hardware, rather than software.

According to Sitehop, traditional, software-based methods of encryption can slow down computers and data transferring, causing performance bottlenecks.

Sitehop claims that its hardware-based system, named SAFEseries, allows networks in areas such as telecoms, financial services and critical infrastructure to achieve security while using only a tenth of the energy of conventional systems.

The company also claims that the security is resistant to quantum-powered cyber attacks.

Ms Chambers said: “Sitehop is proving the critical need for future-proof encryption, demonstrated by our early customer traction globally.

“As a Sheffield-founded company, this investment from Northern Gritstone supports our mission to grow and scale in the region and build world-leading sovereign encryption capability right here in the UK - meaning we can accelerate international expansion while keeping the UK at the forefront of world-class cybersecurity innovation.”

In September, Sitehop announced that it had become the first-ever company to be granted external access to BT’s flagship test and integration facility at Adastral Park, in Ipswich.

The facility is a secure replica of BT’s live network environment and normally reserved for internal development.

Sitehop said the trial had proved that its SAFEseries hardware can run high-speed encryption with near-zero impact on performance, even in demanding telecom conditions.

Mr Harper, co-founder and CTO of Sitehop, said: “Our mission has always been to deliver world-class security that is ultra-low latency, hardware-enforced, and resilient against future threats like quantum computing.”