Six trainees become qualified solicitors at East Yorkshire’s largest law firm

Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire’s largest law firm, Wilkin Chapman, celebrates six newly qualified solicitors following the completion of their training contract.

After a rigorous two-year training period, Caitlin Bellamy, Rebecca Jex, Reece Townsend, Jacob Houltby, Harry Fox, and Sophie Emms will bolster Wilkin Chapman’s highly regarded team with a variety of specialisms. Based across the firm’s Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth offices, they will practise family law, personal injury claims, dispute resolution and insolvency.

Partner and head of the private client division of Wilkin Chapman, Lisa Boileau said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome through our newest cohort of solicitors. They have been a pleasure to nurture and train. Watching their progression from when they joined the firm to seeing them now, supporting individuals, families and businesses across Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire as fully qualified solicitors, makes me very proud. The future is very exciting for them and for us.”

Left to right - Angela English, Learning & Development Business Partner, Harry Fox, Caitlin Bellamy, Jacob Houltby, Rebecca Jex, Sophie Emms, Reece Townsend and Lisa Boileau, Partner

Caitin Bellamy, newly-qualified solicitor in Wilkin Chapman’s family law team in Louth, said:

“I feel very proud to have completed my training contract and qualified as a solicitor. It has been a long process of six years to get here but, as someone who enjoys problem-solving, a career in law allows me to deliver the best possible solutions for clients on a daily basis.

“Having grown up in Lincolnshire, I wanted the opportunity to build and grow my legal career without having to move away from home. Wilkin Chapman has allowed me to do this as a regional law firm with a reputation for providing high standards of legal services in our local area and beyond.”

Caitlin will work in the firm’s family law department, where she will oversee a range of cases including divorce and associated financial matters, and private law matters relating to children.

Becca Jex, newly-qualified solicitor in Wilkin Chapman’s family personal injury department in Grimsby, said:

“I realised from an early stage in my time at university that I wanted to work in the region I grew up in when I graduated. Wilkin Chapman is the leading law firm in Lincolnshire, and it has a very prestigious reputation.

“It sounds cliché, but I have always wanted to have a career where I can help people during difficult times in their lives. Practising law allows me to do this, and I look forward to the challenge that every day brings.”

Rebecca will be specialising in a wide variety of personal injury cases, including road traffic accident cases, employer’s liability cases and public liability cases.

Reece Townsend, newly-qualified solicitor in Wilkin Chapman’s dispute resolution team in Lincoln, said:

“It is certainly an achievement I am proud of. I started at the University of Lincoln Law School just over seven years ago, and it feels surreal that I am now sitting opposite the same campus, as a solicitor.

“I took part in a work experience placement at Wilkin Chapman in 2019 and was very impressed by the planning that had gone into the placement – it suggested that a training contract at the firm would be just as thorough. The work experience placement is truly a credit to the firm.”

Reece will resolve a range of disputes, specialising in property and agriculture.

Jacob Houltby, newly-qualified solicitor in dispute resolution at Wilkin Chapman’s Lincoln office, said:

“Wilkin Chapman invests a lot of time in its trainees and helps them develop in their careers to ensure they fulfil their potential.

“It makes me feel very proud to have reached this milestone in my career, and it’s a great feeling to know all the hard work and effort has paid off.”

Jacob will be specialising in a range of dispute resolution cases, particularly resolving commercial and property disputes.

Harry Fox, newly-qualified solicitor in insolvency at Wilkin Chapman’s Beverley office, said:

“Wilkin Chapman was always on my radar being the largest law firm in the region I’m from. I was also aware of the firm’s excellent reputation for training their lawyers to high standards, so it was the number one choice for me when applying for training contracts.

“Being exposed to such high-quality, wide-ranging work will no doubt stand me in good stead for what I hope will be a long and successful legal career.”

Harry will deal with all aspects of personal and corporate insolvency claims. In particular, acting for insolvency practitioners, both internally and externally, in claims brought under the Insolvency Act 1986.

Sophie Emms, newly-qualified solicitor in the dispute resolution team at Wilkin Chapman’s Lincoln office, said:

“I wanted the opportunity to experience a wide range of legal practice areas during my training contract to help me decide on my specialisation, so I was attracted to Wilkin Chapman.

“I have always felt that law should be open to all and easily understandable, and so I wanted to work at a law firm that has similar values to me. While qualifying is a brilliant achievement, the real learning starts now.”

Sophie will specialise in commercial disputes with a particular focus on civil employment related disputes.

With over 400 partners and staff located across a network of legal offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth, Wilkin Chapman is the largest law firm in the Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire area and it ranks as the 111th largest firm in the UK. Wilkin Chapman provides trusted legal and insolvency advice to both private and commercial clients who are based locally, nationally and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.wilkinchapman.co.uk.