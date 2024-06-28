Six Yorkshire companies named amongst fastest growing businesses in Britain

The Sunday Times 100 - Britain’s fastest-growing businesses list aims to identify and celebrate Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses, and showcases the people behind the companies.

Out of the 100 companies featured in the ranking, more than a third are based in London, with the rest spread through-out the country. This includes 12 in the Midlands, 11 in the southeast, and 10 in the northwest of England.

Jim Armitage, business editor of The Sunday Times said: "Our politicians talk about how they will deliver economic growth, but it is the graft of entrepreneurs -- such as those featured on this year's Sunday Times 100 -- who achieve it. Their remarkable resilience in difficult economic conditions shows what is possible with vision and hard work."

Six companies in Yorkshire have been named amongst the fastest growing businesses in Britain in a new list from The Sunday Times. Photo: James Hardisty.

Sheffield-based International Energy Products fell as the top ranking Yorkshire company on the list, placing 37th. The metal stockholder and processor achieved sales of £7.1m last year, with annual sales growth of 122.03 per cent over the last three years.

York-based skincare brand 47 Skin came next, with sales of £8.5m and three year annual sales growth of 99.83 per cent

Vuba, a resin manufacturer based in Beverley, East Yorkshire, placed 71st on the list, with sales of £12.7m, while Wetherby-based outdoor furniture firm Akula Living placed 85th, with sales of £21.1m.

Lettings and estate agency North Property Group, based in Leeds, came 93rd on the list, with sales of £6.6m last year.

The oldest company on the list, Leeds-based power transformer manufacturer Wilson Power Solutions, placed 99th, with sales of £94m.

Rheal, a food supplement brand based in Sunderland, was ranked as the northeast of England’s fastest-growing private company, placing 3rd overall.

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 118 per cent a year over the last three years to a combined £2.9bn in sales.

In total, these companies employ 13,670 people, having created 10,000 new jobs in the last three years, with 99 of them planning further hires in the next 12 months - equating to around 3,800 additional roles.

25 of the businesses have female founders or co-founders.

More than two thirds of the companies were founded in the last decade – in 2014 or after.