Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in Headingley just 300 metres from the iconic Yorkshire County Cricket Ground, the new venue – titled Sixes – will offer virtual cricket batting challenges, with multiple game modes available.

Set across two floors, the venue will also sell pizza, burgers and sharing platters, as well as cocktails and beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mackinnon said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the Sixes concept to Leeds. It’s a city that loves a good party but is also renowned for its love of cricket, which makes it the perfect fit for us.

The new virtial cricket experience bar, Sixes, is set to open in Leeds.

“Being located in the heart of Headingley, a place that is so synonymous with the sport, is the icing on the cake.”