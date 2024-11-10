Sixes: New virtual cricket challenge bar set to open in Leeds

A new virtual gaming bar that celebrates cricket is set to open in Leeds on Friday, November 15.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 16:45 BST

Situated in Headingley just 300 metres from the iconic Yorkshire County Cricket Ground, the new venue – titled Sixes – will offer virtual cricket batting challenges, with multiple game modes available.

Set across two floors, the venue will also sell pizza, burgers and sharing platters, as well as cocktails and beers.

Mr Mackinnon said: “We are extremely excited to be bringing the Sixes concept to Leeds. It’s a city that loves a good party but is also renowned for its love of cricket, which makes it the perfect fit for us.

The new virtial cricket experience bar, Sixes, is set to open in Leeds.The new virtial cricket experience bar, Sixes, is set to open in Leeds.
The new virtial cricket experience bar, Sixes, is set to open in Leeds.

“Being located in the heart of Headingley, a place that is so synonymous with the sport, is the icing on the cake.”

The new venue will be the brand’s 12th opening in the UK and its sixth opening in the last 12 months. The venue will occupy the site previously home to Manahatta.

