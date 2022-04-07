Sixty nine jobs lost after administrators appointed to Doncaster-based Mechanical Facilities Services Limited

Howard Smith and Chris Pole were appointed as Joint Administrators of Mechanical Facilities Services Limited on 5 April.

Founded in 2008, the company operated as a mechanical and electrical contractor offering bespoke engineering solutions nationwide and through its sister companies in Ireland and Germany.

It traded from a head office in Beckingham, Doncaster as well as from five other leasehold premises across the UK. More recently, the majority of the group’s work had been as an M&E sub-contractor in the building of large warehouse units. It had a turnover in excess of £50 million.

The company traded from a head office in Doncaster. Picture: JPI Media

In a statement, the joint administrators said: "The company came under increasing cashflow pressure in the weeks prior to the appointment as a result of a dispute on a large contract. As no resolution could be reached imminently, the directors made the difficult decision to cease to trade and place the company into administration.

"The company had 75 employees upon appointment, of which six have been retained to assist the joint administrators with the wind-down of the business. Regrettably, the remaining 69 employees were made redundant upon appointment of the joint administrators.

"The joint administrators are now seeking to realise the company’s assets which include but are not limited to, book debts, a freehold property, vehicles, tooling and office equipment."

Howard Smith, managing director at Interpath Advisory and Joint Administrator, said: “Our immediate priority is to assist those employees who have been made redundant in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service. We will also be seeking purchasers for the company’s assets, including its properties, plant, machinery and vehicles.”