Skegness Gateway development could create 1,000 homes and bring hundreds of jobs to resort

An event discussing plans to transform a 136-hectare site to the west of Skegness in Lincolnshire, has generated a range of ideas from members of the public and local stakeholders.

The planned Skegness Gateway development could create 1,000 new homes, hundreds of jobs, a learning campus and business opportunities in the town, according to supporters of the proposal.

Local residents were among those invited to discuss the proposals at a special event in Skegness organised by the landowners and developers.

A spokesman said: "Their ideas of what they want to see on the planned development will be considered in the next stage of the process. The suggestions include having a number of leisure facilities such as a gym, café, bowling green and fishing lake, while space for a community events area, cycle paths, EV charging and starter units for businesses were all referenced."

Provisions around healthcare and education were also top of the public’s wish list, incorporating the scheme’s plans for specialist housing and a new learning campus.

Neil Sanderson, of Croftmarsh, the landowners behind the project, said: “We had a fantastic response, with lots of very positive comments and some imaginative ideas for the scheme.

“One of the things that stood out was people asking for more facilities for children and young people and to provide skilled activities to help them, which we will take on board.

“Our vision is to create a development which supports regeneration plans in the town and provides an exciting future across the whole community – delivering a vital mix of new homes, business, tourism and employment opportunity.”

As well as detailed plans being on view at the drop-in event at the Vine Hotel in Skegness, the organisers took to the streets in the town centre to ask passers-by about the masterplan. That followed an evening event which was attended by businesses and local councillors, including the Mayor of Skegness, CounTony Tye.

The planned Gateway development is the subject of a Local Development Order (LDO), in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, which is expected to be submitted later this year.

As well as the homes, the plans include a new TEC partnership learning campus, specialist housing for the elderly, a tourism offering, a crematorium and significant green spaces.

Sue Bowser, also of Croftmarsh, said the organisers were delighted with the responses they had received.

She added: “We really want the community and the town to get behind these proposals and it has been a pleasure to share our vision. We will consider all the feedback as we revise the masterplan ready to go the district council later this year.”