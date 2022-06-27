Skipton Building Society announce Stuart Haire as its new chief executive

Subject to regulatory approval, Stuart will join the society at the end of the year. He replaces David Cutter who has retired.

Stuart is currently the CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC UK. In a career spanning over 20 years Stuart has held executive leadership roles across a variety of functions within financial services.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also worked previously at RBS as director of financial strategy and analysis, and later their chief risk officer, through to being HSBC’s head of customer value management accountable for customer, commercial and risk targets across HSBC UK, First Direct and John Lewis Financial Services.

Stuart Haire

Ian Cornelius, Skipton’s Interim Group Chief Executive will remain in role until 31 December.

Gwyn Burr, Chair of Skipton Building Society, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Stuart to Skipton. He’ll be joining us in our 170th year and his leadership and vision is exactly what we need for the next chapter of our long and proud history. And I’d like to thank Ian Cornelius for his first-rate stewardship of the business over the past few months and through to the end of the year.

“Stuart will be joining Skipton, a financially strong and well run mutual, and the parent organisation to a significant group which includes the UK’s largest estate agency Connells. As a business we have consistently been here, supporting our members through the good times and the less so. And as we face into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead our priority will always remain our members and meeting their financial needs. It is this accountability that makes working for a mutual so special – and I’m pleased to welcome Stuart and his vast skills and experience to the team.”

Stuart Haire added: "I am hugely excited and humbled to take on this role at a very important time for the Society. Skipton contains a fabulous group of businesses and a proud mutual status.