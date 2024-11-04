Skipton Building Society announces appointment of former HSBC stalwart to its board

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasintha Gunawickrema joins the firm after 16 years with HSBC in India and the UK. During her time with the firm, she held a number of executive positions including head of business management, chief control officer and chief operating officer within various divisions of the group.

Most recently, Ms Gunawickrema held the role of managing director and chief control officer in HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking division.

Her appointment at Skipton Building Society is subject to regulatory approval.

Hasintha Gunawickrema, who has been appointed to Skipton Building Society's board as non-executive director.

Ms Gunawickrema said: “I am incredibly honoured to join the Board of Skipton as a Non-Executive Director.

“Skipton's mission, helping people into homes, saving for the future, and enjoying long-term financial security, resonates deeply with my own values. I firmly believe that financial services have the potential to create meaningful and positive changes in people's lives.”

Ms Gunawickrema began her career at Barclays as a financial analyst after graduating from Harvard Business School. She is also a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Gwyn Burr, chair of the Skipton Group, said: "Hasintha's appointment to the Board reflects our commitment to bringing in leaders with proven expertise, diverse perspectives, and a deep understanding of the financial services sector.

“Her experience across international markets, coupled with her passion for transformation and leadership development, will be a great asset to Skipton as we continue to grow. We are delighted to welcome Hasintha to the Skipton Group and look forward to the impact she will have on the Group's future success."

In its most recent half-year report, Skipton Building Society announced that its membership had grown 7.5 per cent year-on-year for the six months ending June 30 to over 1.26 million members.

Skipton Building Society is a member of Skipton Group, which also includes estate agents Connells Group.

For the six months ending in June, the group posted profit before tax of £157m, up five per cent year-on-year. It said this reflected improvements in housing market activity, with Connells Group total revenue up 12 per cent to £508m.

In September, Skipton International, which also sits within the Skipton Group, announced that it had appointed Eric Barnett, former group chief executive of SG Kleinwort Hambros Bank Ltd, as its new chair.