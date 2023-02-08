Skipton Building Society creates two new chief executive roles as it aims for expansion

Two new chief executive roles have been created at a Yorkshire-based mutual as it aims to play a central role in the UK’s housing sector.

Skipton Group’s chief executive Stuart Haire has established two new businesses within the society which will be led by experienced executives.

A spokesman said: “The first of the newly created businesses at Skipton, will focus on financing homes. To lead this, Charlotte Harrison, the former head of Mortgage Products at Skipton has been promoted to interim CEO, Home Financing. Jennifer Lloyd, previously senior mortgage products lead has been promoted to the role of interim head of mortgage products position.”

The second business within the society will include Skipton’s distribution capabilities and financial advice, alongside the advice and savings product teams. Andrew Bottomley, Skipton’s former customer director, has stepped in to lead the second business as CEO, Money.

Andrew Bottomley

Both of the new CEO roles at Skipton Building Society will report directly to Mr Haire.

Skipton Group Chief Executive Stuart Haire said: “At Skipton, we know our members, and brokers on behalf of members, want us to provide finance to help them buy homes.

“Which is why I’ve announced the establishment of a new home finance business within Skipton Building Society, designed around providing finance in order to access the housing market.

“Additionally, a large and growing membership want us to help them make the most of their money. This is a founding purpose of our society and the centre piece of our mutual status. From Lifetime ISAs, cash deposit products to complex financial advice.

“We have therefore established a business within the society which aims to help our members’ money work harder for them, by combining our savings and financial advice business with our branch and contact centre capabilities.

“When you place these new Skipton Building Society businesses, alongside the UK’s largest estate agency, Connells Group, which helps over one in ten of individuals buying and selling homes; our offshore finance capability Skipton International; Skipton Business Finance and Jade Software Corporation we are building a really impactful Skipton Group at the centre of the UK housing sector.”

