Following the successful integration of a data engineering team last year, Skipton has agreed terms for a second consultancy contract with Counter – Northcoders’ consultancy brand - to deliver its technology strategy.

This team is supporting the delivery of the Society's new customer web and mobile applications for its members.

And following an initial six-month engagement with MAG, which runs Manchester, London Stansted, and East Midlands airports, a further three-month contract extension has been agreed.

Amul Batra, MD of Counter and Northcoders.

The embedded team of technologists will be working on a project to enhance MAG’s three airport websites, and delivering an improved mobile experience.

Northcoders is a coding school offering courses for beginners, hobbyists and junior software developers to help them start and advance their careers from across the UK. Meanwhile, its team of specialist software developers “help businesses solve education problems with technical solutions”.

Counter builds dedicated teams that align “technically and culturally” with clients’ long-term goals. Its consultants have either completed Northcoders’ training and are proficient in modern cloud and software solutions, or are part of its Tech Returners network.

Amul Batra, MD of Counter, said: “Since the launch of Counter in May 2024, the demand for our services has grown as prospective clients have understood the simplicity and alignment of our model. Organisations in both the private and public sectors see the value our teams add and appreciate how their ability to integrate and collaborate deliver real results. The new contract with Skipton Building Society, and the contract extension with Manchester Airports Group, are testament to the talents of our consultants, the strength of our client relationships, and our unwavering commitment to always being tech problem solvers.”

June Powell, engineering enablement lead at Skipton Building Society, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Counter last year on a project, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with them again in a different area of our business.

"I look forward to seeing more of their skills and experience in action as they continue to support The Society in our ongoing evolution. Their collaborative approach and the time they dedicate to truly understanding our culture make them an ideal fit for Skipton."