Skipton Building Society sets aside up to £11m to help customers make their homes more environmentally friendly

Skipton Building Society plans to invest up to £11m as part of an initiative to make homes more environmentally friendly.

The mutual is planning to give all its mortgage customers a free EPC Plus report, which provides expert guidance to homeowners on how to make their homes more energy efficient. It also highlights how much they could save on energy bills by making improvements to their homes.

In a statement, Skipton said: “Skipton’s EPC Plus launch comes as the latest household data reveals homeowners will be paying on average £1,570 more this year on energy bills alone. However, following a recent government announcement, it is estimated that improving your home’s efficiency could shave £4,502 off annual household bills.”

Skipton Building Society is the UK’s fourth largest building society and the parent organisation to the UK’s largest estate agency, Connells.

From today, Skipton is partnering with Vibrant to offer all its mortgage customers a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Plus report for their homes – the first of its kind.

By joining forces with Vibrant, which is part of the Skipton Group, the society’s mortgage customers and all of its staff can register to have a free EPC Plus inspection carried out on their home with a free report provided for their property.

Kris Brewster, Interim Chief Commercial Officer at Skipton, said: “Home energy efficiency is a huge societal challenge where everyone needs to play their part. It is only right that the business community steps up to the mark, and as a customer-owned organisation we’re reinvesting some of our profits to help our members save money and improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

“We understand that making any upgrades to the home can be a significant financial undertaking. For that reason, the reports also include details of any government-funded schemes available through local authorities and installers that customers are eligible for. The qualifying funding can be used towards the recommended upgrade works listed within their bespoke EPC Plus report.”