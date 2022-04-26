Skipton Building Society welcomes first chairwoman in its history at AGM as it bids goodbye to CEO and chairman

The event marked a changing of the guard for Skipton Building Society as it welcomed new chairwoman Gwyn Burr but said farewell to Robert East, who has served the Skipton board for the past ten years with five as chairman.

Long-standing group chief executive David Cutter, who has spent almost 30 years at Skipton, 13 as group CEO, also said farewell at the AGM.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Burr said: ’It is with great pride that I begin my role at Skipton. As an existing customer, I have experienced first-hand the fantastic service the Society provides.

David Cutter, Gwyn Burr and Robert East at Skipton Building Society's AGM.

“As customer behaviours in dealing with their financial affairs in a post-pandemic world continues to evolve, I look forward to working with the team in meeting the new challenges this brings.

“I can already see how the society’s great people and proposition mean it is well-placed to excel in the years ahead.

“And I would also like to wish Robert and David the best of luck in their future.”

Taking place at the society’s head office, Skipton welcomed members in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, together with members across the UK joining live via the Society’s AGM livestreaming platform.