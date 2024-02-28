Skipton Group announces 'impressive' results for 2023 as profit before tax increases

Last year, the group recorded profit before tax (PBT) of £333.4m which was an increase of more than £30m on the figure recorded the previous year.

Skipton’s savings balances increasing by 15.4 per cent to £26bn as its membership grew by 8.1 per cent to more than 1.2m.

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “There are too many people in the UK who desperately feel that they will never have a home of their own. And that needs to change." (Photo by Skipton Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “There are too many people in the UK who desperately feel that they will never have a home of their own. And that needs to change.