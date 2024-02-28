Skipton Group announces 'impressive' results for 2023 as profit before tax increases
Last year, the group recorded profit before tax (PBT) of £333.4m which was an increase of more than £30m on the figure recorded the previous year.
Skipton’s savings balances increasing by 15.4 per cent to £26bn as its membership grew by 8.1 per cent to more than 1.2m.
Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “There are too many people in the UK who desperately feel that they will never have a home of their own. And that needs to change.
“Homes and money are vital for individual prosperity, and for our country to thrive. The Skipton Group sits at the nexus of homes and money, and we want to drive collaborative change across the UK housing sector, to help more people put these stable foundations in place, and to help unlock opportunity and build long-term financial wellbeing, home by home, right across Britain.”
