Skipton Group delivers 'robust' first half performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the half year to June 30, Skipton Group reported group profit before tax of £135.1m, which was lower than the £157m recorded in the same period the year before.

Skipton said income growth, which was supported by improved housing market activity, was offset by a higher cost base, with rising staff investment, together with a higher impairment charge, which affected profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mutual also reported group mortgage balances growth of 6.9 per cent year-on-year to £32.2bn. The society’s savings balances achieved growth of 6.9 per cent year-on-year to £29.5bn.

Stuart Haire, Group Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted to share details of our strong business performance in the first half of 2025. We are growing faster than the market, supporting our members and customers with quality products and services, maintaining strong capital growth and delivering against our purpose through innovation and challenging the status quo." (Photo supplied by Skipton Group)

Stuart Haire, Group Chief Executive, said: “I’m delighted to share details of our strong business performance in the first half of 2025. We are growing faster than the market, supporting members and customers with quality products and services, maintaining strong capital growth and delivering against our purpose through innovation and challenging the status quo.

“Our group purpose is to help people have a home, save for life ahead and support long term financial wellbeing. It remains as relevant today as it was in 1853 when the society was founded.”

Mr Haire said the group had three strategic priorities; helping people have a home, making money work harder and making membership matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Against an uncertain backdrop, we are delivering against our strategic priorities, and driving meaningful change on socially important matters, by finding new ways to use our collective group insights to better support our members in achieving their long-term financial wellbeing.

“As the Government continues to advocate for increasing the growth, relevance and development of the mutual sector, we are ready to share the benefits of membership with more people across the UK.

He added: “None of what we have achieved would be possible without our people, and I would like to thank each and every one of my colleagues across the group for their dedication, drive and unwavering focus on delivering for our members.”

Group UK residential mortgages in arrears by three months or more at the end of June 2025 were 0.32 per cent of mortgage accounts, which is well below the industry average of 0.89 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February, Skipton Group released the second version of its Home Affordability Index Report.

The research found 90 per cent of potential first time buyers across the UK cannot afford to buy a first time home in their local area.

The statement added: “That’s why, we have taken steps to break down the barriers which they face, enhancing our affordability policy to include up to 5.5x loan-to-income (LTI) ratio for borrowers, improving their chances of securing that first mortgage.