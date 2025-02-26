Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipton Group, which includes Skipton Building Society and the estate agency Connells, recorded group profit before tax of £318.6m in 2024, which is below the £333.4m recorded the previous year.

Skipton said it had maintained its financial strength while investing in things that mattered most to its members. Group mortgage balances grew by 8.2 per cent to £30.9bn and 44 per cent of new lending was to first time buyers.

Skipton Building Society’s membership also grew by 3.0 per cent to more than 1.27 million.

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “I’m deeply proud of Skipton’s performance—not just because of our continued strong financial results, but because of the impact we are making where it matters most." (Photo supplied by Skipton)

Society savings balances also grew by 8.9 per cent to £28.3bn.

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group Chief Executive, said: “I’m deeply proud of Skipton’s performance not just because of our continued strong financial results, but because of the impact we are making where it matters most.

"Breaking down barriers to help more first-time buyers get their own home was and remains a core focus for us.

"We will keep leading with purpose to drive real change, making homeownership more possible for many more people.

“2024 saw us deliver a record amount of support to our members. We increased our efforts to help our members get access to the advice they need to make their money work harder for them and gave just under £200m in value back to our savers through above market savings rates.

"With housing and financial stability essential for both personal wellbeing and the nation's growth, we’re uniquely placed to harness our group capabilities to drive transformative change.”

Skipton said the Connells delivered a significant increase in profits to £61.3m from £13.8m the year before.

Despite net interest margin pressures, the group said Skipton Building Society had performed well delivering profit before tax of £209.9m, which was down from £283.7m recorded in 2023.

In a statement, the group added: “In July, Skipton invested in launching its first Home Affordability Index, partnering with Oxford Economics in leveraging its group data to measure the affordability of buying a property in Great Britain and also the affordability of running one too.

"Moving beyond the narrow examination of house prices, income and rent, Skipton’s unique Home Affordability Index goes much deeper into understanding the full reality of housing affordability.

"The findings were stark: only one in eight first-time buyers can afford a home in their local area, and 80 per cent lack sufficient savings for a deposit.

"It is only through understanding the true affordability conditions for different people and their circumstances across the country that we can work to tackle the problem and drive transformative change which is what makes Skipton’s Index unique.”

The statement added: “By harnessing the collective strength of the Group and unlocking the power of its data, Skipton will create more opportunities for members—to secure a home, save for the future, and build lasting financial stability.

It continued: “With more people struggling to buy or move home and one in three people have no savings, Skipton’s role has never been more critical.