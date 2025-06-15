Skipton launches Community Giving scheme with £164,000 available to local charities
Through the scheme, individuals are able to nominate charities which are making a difference in their local areas, with the groups then ging on to potentially receive up to £1,000 to help their communities.
Now in its third year Skipton’s Community Giving Scheme has already distributed funds to over 700 community groups across the UK, donating over £330,000 to date.
Abi Haythornthwaite, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, said: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work.
"The Community Giving scheme allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers.
"We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have."
Skipton is set to donate a total of £164,000 to be shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches.
Following the nomination process, each of Skipton’s 82 branches will then select several charities, with the help of local members.