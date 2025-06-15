Skipton launches Community Giving scheme with £164,000 available to local charities

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the scheme, individuals are able to nominate charities which are making a difference in their local areas, with the groups then ging on to potentially receive up to £1,000 to help their communities.

Now in its third year Skipton’s Community Giving Scheme has already distributed funds to over 700 community groups across the UK, donating over £330,000 to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Haythornthwaite, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, said: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work.

Skipton has announced the launch of its annual Community Giving scheme, with a donation pot of £164,000 available to local charities.(Photo supplied by Skipton Group)

"The Community Giving scheme allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers.

"We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have."

Skipton is set to donate a total of £164,000 to be shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches.