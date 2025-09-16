Sky plans to cut 600 UK roles, including jobs in Leeds, as it cuts tech team

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The media giant has launched a consultation on changes affecting some 900 employees.

Around two thirds of those are expected to lose their jobs as a result, with staff working at sites in Leeds, Livingston and Osterley set to be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky’s plans to simplify its technology and wider teams come after a significant period of investment in its TV platforms, broadband services and mobile infrastructure.

Sky is planning to cut around 600 jobs in the UK as it slims down its technology team following the launch of new streaming platforms. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The company now wants to focus on running its existing services.

A spokeswoman for Sky said: “Over the past few years, Sky has launched a set of market-leading products including Sky Glass, Sky Stream and our full fibre broadband service.

“These products are now firmly established and used by millions of customers, strengthening Sky’s reputation for innovation and great service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we look ahead, we are shifting our approach to bring customers the next generation of experience by investing in digital-first service, unbeatable content, and even better performance from our products, powered by the best of global innovation.”

The plans are understood not to be a cost-cutting exercise – rather the broadcaster wants to refocus efforts on improving its platforms, instead of creating new ones.

The firm, which is owned by the US’s Comcast, has been leaning more heavily on its technology operations around the world.