Slater Heelis makes the shortlist in Dealmaker Awards

Leading law firm, Slater Heelis with its serviced office in York, has made the shortlist for one of the North West’s most sought-after business accolades – the Dealmaker Awards 2024.

The full-service law firm sits in the top eight finalists in the ‘Mid-size Law Firm of the Year’ category with the results announced at a sellout ceremony at Manchester Central on Thursday October 17.

Being shortlisted for a Dealmaker Award comes off the back of another very successful year for the firm which has experienced rapid growth in the last few years, employing over 220 top legal professionals across the UK.

The Dealmaker Awards, which are now in their 30th year, shine a light on individuals and companies in the region excelling in law, corporate finance, accountancy, banking and mergers & acquisitions and this award is in recognition of the outstanding achievements from the corporate team who have been excelling year on year in their specialist field.

Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis

Commenting on the finalist announcement, Rachel Fletcher, Managing Partner at Slater Heelis said: “We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted for a Dealmaker Award – one of the most prestigious accolades for those working in professional services and one whose gravitas transcends the North West region. Our Corporate team continue to excel year on year and it is rewarding for them to be acknowledged in this way. With Simon Wallwork at the helm, we know that reaching the finals is just the benchmark set for a buoyant 12 months to come too.”

Adding his thoughts to the awards, Simon Wallwork, Partner and Head of Corporate said: “As a firm we have had some of our most significant and sizeable deals in the last 12 months alone, driven by our exceptional team of lawyers who have proven time and time again their ability on cases of all values. This latest recognition is a testament to their ongoing efforts and we will now keep everything crossed we go all the way and get the gold!”

Slater Heelis is an award-winning, full-service law firm acting for clients across the UK and internationally with an expert team of over 220.

