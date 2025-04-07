Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is headquartered in West Yorkshire, commenced a formal sales process in February, but said it had concluded the process at the start of this month after not receiving a proposal which would “lead to an offer for the company”.

Andrew Kitchingman, chairman of Slingsby, said 2024 had been a year of “significant change and challenge” for the firm, as the company posted its results for the year ending 31 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm posted an operating loss before exceptional items of £0.12m, compared to a profit of £0.63m in 2023.

West Yorkshire-based Slingsby has posted losses of £0.77m for 2024. Photo shows the Leeds Skyline from Holbeck, dated 13 August 2020. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Exceptional costs for the company included £0.2m relating to the payment for loss of office for former interim executive chairman and operations director, Dominic Slingsby, and an £0.18m bonus paid to group chief executive, Morgan Morris.

The firm, which supplies groups including the NHS and DHL, said it had also paid £0.14m of interest costs relating to the defined benefit pension scheme.

Slingsby posted total exceptional costs of £0.38m, leading to a loss before taxation of £0.77m. This marked a shift from profit of £0.36m in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the company’s outlook, Mr Kitchingman said: “The market remains competitive, and the Board is cautious regarding the outlook. There remains uncertainty in the economy due to the risk of a recession in the UK and inflationary pressures in employment and other costs.

“These pressures could result in a fall in demand for the Group's products.”

He added: “I would like to thank our staff across the Group for their efforts in 2024. This year has represented one of significant change and challenge for the Group and the hard work of our employees is much appreciated.”

Slingsby’s sales fell eight per cent year on year from £22.6m to £20.8m, while its gross margin declined from 35.9 per cent to 34.6 per cent. Slingsby said this decline was due to cost price increases and a change in sales mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Net debt for the firm at 28 February 2025 was £0.26m, compared to net debt at 31 December 2024 of £0.55m.

In October 2024, Slingsby also issued a trading update following an 11 per cent decline in sales in the three months to 30 September 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

A statement from the firm said this was due to “fewer sales of seasonal products, and customers reducing or deferring spending following cost increases caused by factors such as the increase in the minimum wage and uncertainty around the impact of future tax and regulatory changes, leading up to the Budget announcement made in October 2024.”

Slingsby continued to invest in its digital market presence in 2024, launching a new e-commerce platform in October. The group has also said a new website for its ESE Direct Limited company is scheduled to go live at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm said that it believes deploying these initiatives will produce “efficiencies, as well as growth opportunities.”

October of last year also saw Slingsby acquire A&B Industrial Services (North East) Limited. Slingsby added that it “remains on the lookout” for other appropriate acquisitions.