Slipstream Design unveils advancement in radar and communication systems
ASTRO is a state-of-the-art Wideband Adaptive Radar Processor. The platform represents a breakthrough in radar and communication systems, thanks to its ability to process data more quickly than other platforms.
Slipstream Design technical director, Mike Roberts, explains: “ASTRO is a result of extensive research and development. The platform takes in digital frequency data and outputs radio frequency (RF) data. This allows more information to be processed in a shorter time frame, making it ideal for use in advanced radar target generation and communication systems.”
The ASTRO platform also offers in-use reconfigurability, which means the user can make important upgrades while it is in the field. This reduces downtime and lessens disruption for a secure, seamless experience
Mike says ASTRO represents a large leap forward in radar processing: “Our goal was to build a product that can change and evolve with changing communication and radar conditions. I feel we have achieved this, and the feedback we had at EuMW supports this.
“ASTRO enables more complex waveform transmission and sets the stage for next-generation networked sensing and communication systems. It is the result of a lot of dedication and hard work. I couldn’t be prouder of what we, as a team, have achieved.”
Slipstream Design offers customers a board support package (BSP) for bespoke firmware and software development, while its integration specialists provide support to ensure ASTRO’s smooth integration with existing systems.
With a strong heritage in bridging digital and RF technologies, the Slipstream team continues to innovate by collaborating with leading engineering talent worldwide, addressing the complex demands of the modern wireless environment.