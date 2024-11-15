Slipstream Design unveils advancement in radar and communication systems

Yorkshire-based wireless and digital product developer, Slipstream Design, has successfully launched a new, cutting-edge radar product at European Microwave Week (EuMW) in Germany.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASTRO is a state-of-the-art Wideband Adaptive Radar Processor. The platform represents a breakthrough in radar and communication systems, thanks to its ability to process data more quickly than other platforms.

Slipstream Design technical director, Mike Roberts, explains: “ASTRO is a result of extensive research and development. The platform takes in digital frequency data and outputs radio frequency (RF) data. This allows more information to be processed in a shorter time frame, making it ideal for use in advanced radar target generation and communication systems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ASTRO platform also offers in-use reconfigurability, which means the user can make important upgrades while it is in the field. This reduces downtime and lessens disruption for a secure, seamless experience

(L-R) Slipstream Design MD and Co-Founder Mike Wilson and Technical Director and Co-Founder Dr Mike Roberts

Mike says ASTRO represents a large leap forward in radar processing: “Our goal was to build a product that can change and evolve with changing communication and radar conditions. I feel we have achieved this, and the feedback we had at EuMW supports this.

“ASTRO enables more complex waveform transmission and sets the stage for next-generation networked sensing and communication systems. It is the result of a lot of dedication and hard work. I couldn’t be prouder of what we, as a team, have achieved.”

Slipstream Design offers customers a board support package (BSP) for bespoke firmware and software development, while its integration specialists provide support to ensure ASTRO’s smooth integration with existing systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad