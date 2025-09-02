Smailes Goldie urges businesses to review payroll during National Payroll Week

Smailes Goldie is encouraging all UK businesses to use National Payroll Week as a chance to review and strengthen their payroll processes.

National Payroll Week, held annually at the start of September, celebrates the vital role payroll plays in keeping the UK running.

Last year alone, payroll professionals helped generate £473.8 billion* in income tax and National Insurance contributions for the Government.

Nicki Shipley, Partner at Smailes Goldie, said: “National Payroll Week is about shining a light on the payroll heroes who often work behind the scenes but make a huge difference to businesses and their people.”

Smailes Goldie is a leading independent accountancy firm with offices across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including Hull, Scarborough, Selby, Pickering, Kirkbymoorside and Barton-upon-Humber.

This week, the firm is celebrating National Payroll Week by inviting its payroll clients to its offices in Hull for lunch and a chance to meet the team supporting them.

“Payroll is one of the most important parts of running a business. If employees aren’t paid correctly or on time, it damages trust and motivation straight away.

“At the same time, if businesses don’t stay compliant with payroll regulations, they risk fines and other penalties.

“That’s why getting payroll right matters so much. Frequent changes to payroll rules, from increases to National Minimum Wage, employer National Insurance Contributions and Benefit in Kind rates, mean that businesses must constantly adapt their processes to stay compliant.

“For many employers, this is becoming an increasing challenge. At Smailes Goldie, we work hard to take that pressure away for our clients so they can focus on running their business with confidence.”

Smailes Goldie provides a full payroll service that ensures accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.

From PAYE and pensions to auto-enrolment and employee benefits, the firm offers tailored support to help businesses of every size.

“This week we’re also celebrating our own payroll team, who are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, and encouraging clients to come in, meet the team and put faces to the names they trust with such an important part of their business.”