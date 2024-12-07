Small Business Saturday: Yorkshire bookshop owner hailed as she attends Downing Street reception with Keir Starmer

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Park, owner of Wave of Nostalgia in Haworth, was one of 100 specially selected small UK businesses who joined a reception at the House of Lords on Monday to celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend.

She was also asked to represent small UK businesses at a select breakfast reception with the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer at No 10 Downing Street where she had the opportunity to showcase her personal choice of the best from her shop.

Diane said: “I was delighted to be able to have the opportunity to be a voice for the small businesses who work hard all year round giving the best personal customer experience at this important gathering.”

Diane Park's work at her bookshop has been hailed

Wave of Nostalgia was selected in this year’s SmallBiz100, a line-up of 100 brilliant small businesses from all over the country.

It was chosen following the business, which also sells clothes and presents, growing by 200 per cent in the last four years while winning multiple awards and recognition in best bookshop lists published by the likes of The Times and The Guardian.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small businesses like Wave of Nostalgia deliver incredible value across their local community and the wider economy, so it is wonderful to have celebrated their contribution at the House of Lords.

“Public support is absolutely vital for small businesses across the UK, so we urge everyone up and down the country to get behind them on Small Business Saturday and beyond.”

Diane Park on Downing Street

A not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010. American Express remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said: “With the festive period fast approaching, it’s heartening that public support for small businesses remains strong. Small Business Saturday is a campaign which remains as important now as when it first began.