Small businesses ready to drive growth, but need more help from Government, report claims

Titled Levelling the Playing Field, the new report expresses the views of over 100 small and medium-sized businesses, investors, and other business experts.

In a statement issued with the report, Renaissance and Progressive Britain – the think tanks behind the study – said that their research had resulted in a “clear message to Government”, adding: “Businesses of all sizes across the country are eager to grow, innovate, and lead - but they need support, certainty, and targeted investment to do so”.

As part of the report, the think tanks have put forward a string of new proposals on ways to grow the economy from the “middle out” and “bottom up”.

Small businesses are ready to help deliver in the UK’s drive for growth, but require more backing from the Government to do so, according to a new report.Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

The proposals include calls to launch a Business, Innovation and Growth Unit (BIG) to help small and medium firms “scale up and deliver good, meaningful, well-paid jobs in towns and cities across Britain”.

Regional innovation clusters also form part of the proposal. These would be kicked off with the development of a North-East Innovation Corridor, created through leveraging £350m of local research and development and investment funding.

The report also calls for the reform of access to finance for small firms, and would see the BIG work with the Treasury on tax incentives to develop easy-to-access debt finance.

The think tanks have also called for help to unlock procurement opportunities for small and medium companies to “ensure public contracts deliver local value”, by reforming ESG, developing regional procurement frameworks aligned with sectoral strengths, and by engaging business owners in reviewing major tenders.

Presented to the Small Business Minister in June, the report used insights from regional roundtables held in North Yorkshire, Tyneside, South Wales, and the West Midlands.

Political insight and support came from Metro Mayors Kim McGuinness, Richard Parker, and David Skaith and MPs Alan Campbell, Sarah Edwards, Stephen Kinnock, Emma Foody and Luke Charters.

Work on the report was also supported by the University of York.

Charlie Jeffery, vice chancellor of the University of York, said: "The University of York has been pleased to support the Levelling the Playing Field report, which underscores the immense potential within British research and innovation.

“We believe that by fostering a robust environment for scale-up in key innovation sectors, we can translate ground-breaking research into tangible economic growth and high-quality jobs across the UK."

Joe Jervis, director of Renaissance and co-author of the report, said: “Our report calls on the Government to ‘Think BIG’ when it comes to realising the potential of small-and-medium businesses to help deliver the much-needed growth our country needs.

“We welcome the Minister’s engagement and look forward to supporting his Small Business Strategy, which is a prime opportunity to start growing the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

