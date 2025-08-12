Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s forcing difficult decisions around redundancies and shrinking margins, breeding widespread resentment among entrepreneurs.

Working closely with female entrepreneurs, I’m seeing first-hand policy failures. Instead of nurturing our economic foundation, current regulations are driving entrepreneurs to outsource operations overseas simply to remain viable, undermining British business innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s profound irony in the government expanding public sector roles while neglecting the small business community that genuinely creates jobs and drives progress.

Samantha Addy shares her expert insight

What’s emerging is a surge in solo operations where entrepreneurs deliberately avoid hiring because compliance costs and regulatory complexity make employment prohibitively risky. The government must radically recalibrate its perspective, viewing small enterprises as growth catalysts rather than tax targets.

We desperately need streamlined frameworks and authentic support mechanisms that facilitate expansion rather than creating obstacles to job creation and entrepreneurial success.

With only one in five businesses surviving, the risk is enormous. Yet, there’s a deeply critical attitude towards wealth creation in the UK that runs deeper than policy; its embedded in our cultural DNA with devastating implications for entrepreneurship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not talking about tax-evading billionaires, but real people who take an idea, work incredibly hard to make it reality, take minimal money in early years, and work their fingers to the bone growing their business.

It is years before founders take decent salaries, all while bearing the pressure of paying people’s wages and creating thriving cultures. If after years of blood, sweat and tears you’ll lose half your earnings to government, no wonder entrepreneurs are choosing to go to countries rolling out red carpets for our talented businesspeople.

We love an underdog, but only until they become too successful. British culture celebrates startups; once they’re driving Porsches, the narrative shifts. Success becomes viewed as undeserved or excessive.

For women entrepreneurs, this is even more complex. Business success requires visibility, confidence and self-promotion – traits viewed negatively when displayed by women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solution starts with government actually understanding the small business journey. They need to grasp how complex and challenging the progression from micro to medium-sized business really is, and this understanding must come directly from business owners themselves, not advisors or theoretical models. Only then can they identify genuine ways to support entrepreneurs, if that’s truly their agenda at all.

Tax policy must reward job creation in small businesses rather than punish it. The increased National Insurance employer contribution has stifled businesses with barely any notice, plummeting some into losses overnight. Instead, we need incentives that encourage employment growth in smaller enterprises.

Britain should pioneer a ‘Small Business First’ policy, positioning itself as a global leader in strategically promoting and supporting businesses with fewer than 100 employees. This means creating fast-track funding pools enabling business owners to employ staff and optimise their growth potential, rather than forcing them to operate as reluctant solopreneurs.

The government must also bring back meaningful entrepreneurs’ relief; the current Business Asset Disposal Relief is inadequate. We need to encourage people to grow innovative businesses, incentivise them to build with ambitious exit strategies and not penalise them for years of hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stronger businesses promote investment and consumption in the economy, which leads to GDP growth. When GDP rises, people earn and spend more, creating positive economic cycles.

Most crucially, Britain needs to promote itself as a country that rewards hardworking entrepreneurs. An employee mentality doesn’t build innovation, entrepreneurial mindsets do. These business builders are exceptional individuals who take enormous risks that contribute directly to our nation’s prosperity. Why can’t the government understand this?