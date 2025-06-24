Smaller businesses across Yorkshire and Humber see jump in equity investment
This came as the the volume of equity deals declined in 2024, falling by 18.1 per cent to 68 deals.
Between 2022-24, the fraction of Bank-supported equity deals exceeded that of the wider equity market for Yorkshire and the Humber. Between 2022-24, 3.3 per cent of equity deals in the UK went to the region, compared with 4.5 per cent of Bank-supported equity deals.
Vicky Mears, UK network director, North of England and the Midlands, at the British Business Bank, said: “While the number of equity deals in Yorkshire and the Humber has decreased, it’s positive to see the overall value of investment into the region’s smaller businesses continue to grow. This reflects a shift towards larger, higher-value deals, with investors backing businesses that have the potential to deliver real impact and growth.
“Yorkshire and the Humber remains an attractive location for equity investment, supported by the region’s strong universities, research hubs and innovative businesses.”
Business angels continue to be a significant source of equity investment for start up and early stage businesses, according to the tracker, with 70 per cent of angels investing in early-stage businesses.
The Small Business Equity Tracker found that two-thirds (64 per cent) of respondents to the Bank’s survey of UK angel investors have matched or increased their investments from 2023 to 2024.
The regional findings differ from the figures seen across the UK.
Full year data shows that investment declined by 2.5 per cent to £10.8bn in 2024 in the UK, while the number of deals fell by 15.1 per cent to 2,048, reflecting a more cautious investment environment and a trend towards fewer, larger deals.
Despite the fall in equity investment, 2024 was still the fifth highest year on record in value terms for small business equity investment.
The UK had a 10 per cent investment gap with the US between 2022-2024, after adjusting for the size of the economy.
Looking across different sectors, the UK is outperforming the US in financial services and clean energy, and is only marginally behind in digital technology.
However, there are more acute gaps in life sciences and advanced manufacturing, two of the growth-driving sectors identified for investment as part of the UK’s modern industrial strategy.
