SMEs have to avoid dangers of short-term loans: Stephen Waud

The payday loan scandal of the early 2010s rightly caused outrage. Vulnerable individuals were lured into borrowing arrangements that promised quick fixes but ultimately left many trapped in a cycle of debt. Worryingly, we are now seeing echoes of that crisis in the business world.

Across the North, SMEs are increasingly turning to easy-access short-term loans. At first glance, these products appear to offer a lifeline; fast money to plug gaps caused by rising costs or late payments. But the reality is more troubling. The repayment structures often drain cashflow, stifle growth and leave viable firms fighting for survival.

Most of these loans run for just 12 to 24 months, occasionally stretching to 36. That translates into punishing monthly repayments which strip working capital from businesses that need flexibility to grow, invest, and employ. Instead of creating resilience, these products are locking firms into a cycle of unsustainable debt. Essentially, short-term business loans are the corporate version of payday lending. They might look like an easy, quick fix but the reality is that the structure of these repayments can create a long-term crisis, leaving businesses fighting to survive.

This crisis is playing out against a wider backdrop of financial strain. According to the Federation of Small Businesses, 70% of SMEs experienced late payments in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Every year, around 50,000 small firms close their doors due to cashflow pressures. These are not failing businesses in the traditional sense.

In fact, many are profitable, entrepreneurial ventures undermined by a system that pays them late and then forces them into debt that is simply too expensive to service.

For too long, mainstream banking has failed to meet the needs of this market. Many SMEs are routinely denied access to affordable, long-term finance. The result is a funding gap that short-term lenders have been all too quick to exploit, unlike bridging loans which are designed as a legitimate form of short-term borrowing for specific, time-bound purposes such as property transactions.

There is, however, an alternative. Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs) exist to provide exactly the kind of patient, affordable capital that small firms need. Sometimes offering up to five-year repayment terms to SMEs, CDFIs can help businesses create breathing space to invest, build resilience and safeguard jobs. This is not about easy money. It is about responsible lending that matches the long-term nature of running a business. Extending repayment terms spreads the burden, protects cashflow, and allows entrepreneurs to focus on growth rather than survival.

The North’s economy depends on thriving small businesses. They are the lifeblood of our towns and cities, creating employment, innovation and prosperity. But if we allow them to be caught in a

payday-style lending trap, we risk undermining the very foundations of our regional growth. It is time to shine a light on the alternatives. Policymakers, banks, and business leaders must recognise that short-term lending is no solution to long-term challenges. CDFIs are ready to play our part but awareness, support and partnership are vital if we are to help SMEs break free from the debt cycle and build a stronger future.