SMES secure clean sweep on latest consultancy framework

Leading regional procurement specialist EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, has appointed 106 successful bidders to its latest consultancy framework.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 92% of those appointed to the framework, continuing EN:Procure’s ongoing commitment to championing smaller organisations in the sector.

Previously, EN:Procure welcomed tenders across 19 lots on the ‘Gen-4’ version of the Construction Consultancy Services framework. Those appointed will work on a range of consultancy and specialist services for construction related services for public sector, social housing and commercial buildings, and specialist areas such renewable energy services.

This iteration of the framework will see work conducted predominantly across the North West, Yorkshire and Humber, and East Midlands, but may also extend to other areas of the country. It will run for 48 months until 2029, with each lot involving a different consultancy area of the construction sector, from project management, quantity surveying, M&E Engineering services, retrofit assessor and coordinator services, principal designer services under Building Safety Act or under the CDM Regulations through to other services such as fire risk assessor services (FRA) or land development services.

Emma Mottram, director of operations for EN:Procure, said: “The engagement we’ve had on this latest round of tenders has been incredibly high and it’s fantastic to now be able to announce 106 consultants, both new and returning, to the framework. We wanted to give the opportunity to as many businesses as possible and with such a high standard of tender the selection process was a challenge. Those appointed should be incredibly proud.

“We always aim to champion SMEs, which was once again a focus for this framework. It’s brilliant to have such impressive SMEs appointed and we look forward to working with them, alongside the other expert consultants, to deliver outstanding consultancy services and achieve robust ESG targets.”

The new framework was procured under EN:Procure’s latest Gen-4 generation of tenders, incorporating the FAC-1 Framework Agreement and dynamic models for ESG delivery, as well as a focus on increased transparency and collaboration. It will provide a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits for communities served by Efficiency North’s membership of social housing providers, local authorities and other public sector bodies.

Full list of appointed contractors by lot: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/ENP-Gen-4-consultants-framework-contractors-matrix-FINAL.pdf.

To find out more information about EN:Procure and the framework, visit: https://www.efficiencynorth.org/framework/consultancy-2.