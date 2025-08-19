SMEs should not take a one-size-fits-all approach to IT systems: Ben Moorhouse

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an SME, you will never, for example, speak to Microsoft. It is always a partner.

You will only be offered packages that suit their business model, not yours. You be charged upfront. You will have to take part in a lengthy change project that takes months, if not years and costs the earth.

I believe a better approach for IT systems for SMEs is to have a modular approach.

Ben Moorhouse shares his expert insight

By adopting a modular approach to IT, SMEs can create a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective infrastructure that supports their growth and adapts to their evolving needs.

Like Lego, pre-existing systems can be bolted together as needed. Its much quicker than building it from scratch and takes less time.

It offers flexibility, allowing SMEs to customise their IT infrastructure to meet specific needs.

Different modules can be integrated to create a tailored solution that aligns with the business’s unique requirements.

Modular IT solutions can be designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

This is particularly important for SMEs that may already have some IT infrastructure in place. By adding new modules, businesses can enhance their capabilities without disrupting current operations.

It puts the power back in the hands of the small business owner because they are the best people to decide how their businesses work, and IT should fit around that, not the other way round.

Modular IT systems allow SMEs to scale their operations as they grow.

By adding or removing modules, businesses can adjust their IT infrastructure to meet changing demands without having to overhaul the entire system.

Instead of investing in a comprehensive system upfront, businesses can start with essential modules and add more as needed. This approach helps manage costs and ensures that investments are made in areas that provide the most value.

SMEs can also improve security by isolating different functions.

If one module is compromised, it does not necessarily affect the entire system.

This compartmentalisation helps protect sensitive data and reduces the risk of widespread security breaches.

After spending 20 years in a range of IT service providers, I can say with absolute certainty that no two businesses in this industry operate the same way.

Each company has its own language, own pricing models, own processes for handling changes and orders, and completely different systems.

We are in the process of creating a product that adopts this modular approach, and

I’m excited to launch it.

As someone who cares about the long-term success of UK businesses, I believe SMEs deserve better than the one-size-fits-all approach of the likes of Microsoft and other big IT conglomerates, and frankly, I think they should demand better.