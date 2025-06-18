SMH Group staff to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in support of Andy’s Man Club

A 30-strong team from SMH Group is preparing to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in support of men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club.

The team will set off at 6am on Friday 4th July with the goal of completing the 24-mile route, which includes a total ascent of 1,585 metres, in under 12 hours. The challenge involves climbing Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-Ghent, three of the highest peaks in the Yorkshire Dales which form part of the Pennine range in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

All funds raised will go to Andy’s Man Club, a UK-wide charity that runs peer-to-peer support groups for men aged 18 and over who are experiencing difficult times or who may be looking to meet others in similar experiences. The groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space where men can talk openly and are free to attend without the need to register.

Founded in 2016 following the death of Andy Roberts, Andy’s Man Club has grown from a single group in Halifax to hundreds of locations across the UK. The charity also offers online sessions to make support accessible for those who cannot attend in person. Its long-term goal is to have a group within 30 minutes’ travel of every man in the UK.

Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Ange Hartley, who organised the challenge, said: "Mental health affects so many people, yet stigma still prevents many men from speaking up. We’re proud to support Andy’s Man Club and help raise awareness of the vital work they do to change that. This challenge is our way of showing that men don’t have to face their struggles alone."

The challenge forms part of SMH Group’s wider commitment to supporting meaningful causes and giving back to the community.