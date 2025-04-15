SMH Payroll expands into new office

SMH Payroll, part of the SMH Group, has relocated to a new office in Rotherham as it continues to expand its payroll services offering. The move marks an important milestone in the firm’s growth, providing additional space and facilities to support both clients and employees.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SMH Payroll provides comprehensive payroll solutions, including payroll processing, pension auto-enrolment, and compliance support, allowing businesses to focus on their operations while ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time.

Andrew Senior, Head of SMH Payroll, said: “This move is an exciting step forward for SMH Payroll. Our continued growth means we needed a larger space to accommodate our expanding team and evolving client needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new office reflects SMH Payroll’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, outsourced payroll service to businesses across the region. As payroll compliance and regulations become increasingly complex, the firm is focused on ensuring businesses have access to expert payroll management that keeps them compliant and operating efficiently.

SMH Payroll team

The move aligns with SMH Group’s long-term strategy of expanding its service offering to meet the needs of businesses across Yorkshire and Derbyshire. With expertise spanning a wide range of services including accounting, financial planning, commercial finance, and payroll, the firm is a trusted partner for businesses seeking a full suite of professional services.