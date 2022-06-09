The company's Advanced Wound Management franchise will be based at the Melton West business park off the A63 after no suitable sites within the Hull City Council boundary could be found.

It will eventually replace the site in Hull where Smith & Nephew, which was founded in 1856, has operated for the past 100 years.

The franchise's president Simon Fraser said: "This major investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to building our leadership in Advanced Wound Management. Our vision is for a world-class working environment that encourages innovation and collaboration to deliver next-generation products that improve the standard of care for the NHS and customers around the world. Smith+Nephew was founded in Hull in 1856 and we are proud to make this major investment in the region for future generations."

Smith & Nephew's current site in Hull

Subject to planning approval, the new facility will be eight miles from Smith & Nephew's current Hull site.

The Advanced Wound Management research and development programme will benefit from advanced laboratories better able to support the development of new technologies to satisfy unmet clinical needs. This ensures that the UK remains one of the world's leading wound care locations.

Manufacturing will focus on the production of high-technology products, supporting the fast and efficient launches of new products, and manufacturing complex materials used across Smith+Nephew's portfolio.

The new facility will be designed to high sustainability standards with a focus on energy and resource efficiency.

The firm added: "Melton West business park is the closest available suitable site to our current Hull facility. It offers the size and established infrastructure to accommodate the new facility and is allocated under the East Riding of Yorkshire Local Plan for developments of this kind.