How the new Smith & Nephew site would look

The global medical technology company, which was founded in the city in 1856, is planning to invest £94m in a new home on the Melton West business park.

Announced in June, the 38,000sq m facility, would feature offices, laboratories, a warehouse and facilities for production, research and development and staff welfare.

Now, Smith & Nephew has begun delivering details of the new plant, which is due to open in 2024, to residents who live nearby. The information, included in a leaflet, covers a range of topics, including the size of the building, potential impact on traffic, landscaping and light pollution.

A new image of the planned facility showcases how the building would look. The site, planned for Wyke Way, would cover almost 10 hectares and the building would be 14.8m (49ft) high.

Car parks would include 540 parking spaces, including 17 disabled bays. The facility would see 128 vehicle trips during the morning and afternoon rush hours, and 16 from HGVs each day, according to company estimates.

The company said roundabouts in Melton Business Park currently operated within capacity. Smith & Nephew said the site would be designed to form part of its net-zero strategy, reusing heat generated from production.

Zero waste would be sent to landfill sites and some power would be generated using solar panels. The plans also envisage landscaping the area around the site to promote biodiversity.

Trees currently on the northern and eastern boundaries would be kept to provide a habitat for bats and birds. In addition, 100 new trees would be planted. The company said the building and operation of the site would generate minimal noise.

Measures would be in place to limit the impact on air quality during construction while the impact when open would be negligible. Lighting would take nearby homes and the wider environment into account.

At present, Smith & Nephew is based off Hessle Road, west Hull, about eight miles from the new site. When the move was announced in June, Simon Fraser, a president of the firm’s advanced wound management division, said the planned investment demonstrated the company’s commitment to the UK and to improving care standards for its customers, including the NHS.

Smith & Nephew said the new facility was backed by a Government grant and would support around £9.4bn in sales in its first 10 years of operation, according to estimates.

The company had been unable to find a site in Hull big enough for the expansion of the advanced wound management operation, which innovates around conditions such as ulcers and burns.

In June, Mr Fraser said he was proud the company was investing in the area for future generations.

He added: “Our vision is for a world-class working environment that encourages innovation and collaboration to deliver next-generation products that improve the standard of care for the NHS and customers around the world.”

Smith & Nephew employs around 800 people at its Hessle Road plant out of around 15,000 globally.

Emma Hardy, the MP for Hull West and Hessle, previously said she wanted guarantees that as many existing jobs would be protected as possible.

Following the June announcement, Hull City Council leader Coun Mike Ross said he hoped the move to the East Riding would mean Smith & Nephew would continue to play a part in the local economy.

He said the company was working with the council on the future of the existing plant. Plans for a hi-tech medical hub have been floated for the site.