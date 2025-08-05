Smith+Nephew: Shares in medical technology business leap after 'strong performance' revealed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which was founded in Hull in 1856 but is now headquartered in Watford and employs 17,000 people around the world, saw revenue rise five per cent in the opening six months of the year, up to $2,961m (£2,231m).

Trading profit was up 11.2 per cent to $523m.

The company said its guidance for the full year remains unchanged, with underlying revenue growth is expected to be around 5 per cent, and trading profit margin is expected to expand to between 19 per cent and 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shares in Smith+Nephew have risen following a results announcement (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Shares in the firm were up 14 per cent in early Tuesday trading following the announcement.

Smith+Nephew has been making cutbacks as part of a ‘12-Point Plan’ programme to restructure the business, with the project nearing completion.

It spent $8m on restructuring and rationalisation costs in the first half of this year, compared to $62m at the same point in 2024.

The firm said this year’s costs “primarily consist of severance, integration and dual running costs, partially offset by gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deepak Nath, chief executive officer, hailed the company’s recent progress.

"I'm pleased with our strong performance in the first half of 2025. We are delivering sustained higher revenue growth, increased profitability and better cash generation.

"As expected, revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter, with all regions and business units contributing.

"We saw a quarter-on-quarter improvement in our Orthopaedics business, and this was the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement from US Reconstruction & Robotics on an average daily sales basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recent product launches are driving growth across all business units, with US Hip Implants becoming another example of the innovation driven growth that is central to our strategy.

"We maintained our high cadence of launches in H1 with new products in Knee Implants, Robotics, Trauma, Sports Medicine and Advanced Wound Care.

"New products launched in the last five years accounted for three-quarters of our first half growth.

"The operational improvements we have made under the 12-Point Plan are increasingly translating into better financial performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are on track for our full year revenue growth target, a significant step-up in profitability and strong free-cash generation, and are announcing a $500 million share buyback.