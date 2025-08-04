Smiths Arms: Famous 18th century pub in picturesque Yorkshire village to receive investment
The Smiths Arms, a rural pub in North Yorkshire, is set to reopen following a six-figure investment.
Based on Church Row in the village of Beckwithshaw, the Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, has temporarily closed to the public while renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors in September.
A spokesman said: “The investment includes the transformation of the Smiths Arms’ exterior to create a stand-out garden space for customers to enjoy, with an upgraded layout and new furniture. The car park will also be a smarter and more accessible space for guests.
“The Smiths Arms’ interior will be refreshed with new décor and furniture.”
Greene King is one of the country’s largest pub company and brewers with around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.
Founded in 1799 with offices in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk and Burton on Trent in Staffordshire it employs around 40,000 people across the group with three divisions: Greene King pubs, Destination Brands & Ventures, and Brewing & Brands.
