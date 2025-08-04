Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Smiths Arms, a rural pub in North Yorkshire, is set to reopen following a six-figure investment.

Based on Church Row in the village of Beckwithshaw, the Chef & Brewer pub, which is part of pub company and brewer Greene King, has temporarily closed to the public while renovations take place, with the upgraded venue set to reopen its doors in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The investment includes the transformation of the Smiths Arms’ exterior to create a stand-out garden space for customers to enjoy, with an upgraded layout and new furniture. The car park will also be a smarter and more accessible space for guests.

The Smiths Arms, a rural pub in North Yorkshire, is set to reopen soon following significant investment. (Photo supplied by Greene King/ www.lordphotography.co.uk)

“The Smiths Arms’ interior will be refreshed with new décor and furniture.”

Greene King is one of the country’s largest pub company and brewers with around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.