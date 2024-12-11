Smoking giant BAT reports more profit from non-tobacco products like vapes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smoking giant said in a trading update that it had about 40 per cent vaping market share across key markets like the US and the UK with its Vuse products.

However, it added that global tobacco industry volumes are expected to be down 2 per cent year-on-year as more people turn away from smoking traditional cigarettes.

Chief executive Tadeu Marroco said the company is making “further progress increasing profitability” across “new category” products.

Library of British American Tobacco p.l.c. Globe House, Temple Place, central London. British American Tobacco (BAT) has said it is on track to make more money from selling vapes in the second half of the financial year than the first.(Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Analysts have projected total sales for the year to be down slightly on 2023, at £26.3bn, while BAT’s Vype, Glo and Vuse vaping products should see sales rise about 9 per cent to £3.6bn.

Revenue and adjusted profit for the year was in line with previous guidance for low single-figure organic growth, the company said.

Mr Marroco said the company’s move towards vapes and oral products was making “progress”.

The strategy will see BAT become a “predominantly” smokeless business by 2035, and has seen shares rise 30 per cent in the last year.

However, BAT also said it had seen a 9 per cent fall in US industry volumes since the start of the year.

It said “continued macro-economic pressures and the impact of illicit single-use vapour products” were behind the fall.

The trading update comes amid a ramp-up in anti-smoking regulation and taxes from governments around the world on public health grounds.

Smokers and vapers in the UK will pay more after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a new vaping tax and an increase in tobacco duty to “maintain the incentive to give up smoking”.

The flat rate duty on all vaping liquid will come into effect from October 2026.

Meanwhile, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill has been introduced in Parliament, which would prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

But the Government has reversed potential plans to make it illegal to smoke in pub beer gardens.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “BATS is positioning itself for the future, and the latest update has shown a stronger second half of the year which keeps the group’s full-year guidance in line. The pressure on traditional tobacco products has been in evidence for some considerable time, driven both by changing lifestyle habits as well as increasing regulation. A more recent volley came from the UK Prime Minister with plans to incrementally ban tobacco sales, especially to youngsters, resulting in share price declines across the sector when it was announced.